Brennan Poole to drive No. 23 Xfinity ride at Charlotte test Brennan Poole will get behind the wheel of the No. 23 Chevrolet that competes in the Xfinity Series during a test at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday, GMS Racing’s Mike Beam confirmed on Friday night. Spencer Gallagher, last week’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway and the full-time driver of the car, was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR …

Brennan Poole will get behind the wheel of the No. 23 Chevrolet that competes in the Xfinity Series during a test at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday, GMS Racing’s Mike Beam confirmed on Friday night.

Spencer Gallagher, last week’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway and the full-time driver of the car, was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR earlier this week for a Substance Abuse Policy penalty.

MORE: Gallagher handed penalty | Gallagher, GMS issue statements

Poole raced full-time in the Xfinity Series the past two seasons and placed sixth in the standings last year.

As far as beyond Monday, nothing has been set in place yet.

“We’ve talked to a lot of people and we’re going to take it one race at a time,” Beam said after GMS’ Johnny Sauter won the JEGS 200 Camping World Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Sauter is in the Xfinity car for Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 (12:30 p.m. ET, FS1).