Brennan Johnson signs new four-deal with Nottingham Forest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pa Sport Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brennan Johnson
    Welsh footballer
Brennan Johnson has signed a new contract to stay at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
Brennan Johnson has signed a new contract to stay at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Wales international Brennan Johnson has signed a new four-year contract with Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

Johnson, 21, scored 19 goals for Forest last season to help them earn promotion via the play-offs and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and then went on to help Wales reach their first World Cup finals in 64 years as he bagged his first international goal against Belgium last month.

All that came in his first full season in the Forest squad after the academy graduate spent the previous campaign on loan at Lincoln.

He attracted attention from Premier League clubs last January but can now fulfil his top-flight ambitions with his hometown club.

“Brennan was instrumental in our success last year and he’s got the potential to make a big impact in our return to the Premier League,” Forest head coach Steve Cooper said.

“He’s spent his entire footballing life with Nottingham Forest and everyone at the club is very proud at what he’s achieved to date. However, at just 21-years-old, his best days are ahead of him and he has a very high ceiling at what he could achieve.

“With that in mind, we’re all delighted that he has committed himself to Nottingham Forest long term.”

Johnson, who joined Forest aged eight, said: “Just wanted to say that firstly the support that I’ve felt from the fans last season was unbelievable. Playing for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League was always my dream growing up and now it’s going to happen.

“It has been an unbelievable journey from the academy to the first team and I want to thank the manager, all the staff and the whole board for believing in me and giving me the confidence to go out on the pitch and show what I can do.

“I’m really excited for this new season and feeling the energy from the fans out on the City Ground which I’m sure will be something special.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Ron MacLean loses major show as 'Hometown Hockey' cancelled

    Hometown Hockey is off the air but Ron MacLean will still be featured on Hockey Night in Canada.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • 5 players, $1.1 billion: NBA free agency starts with a bang

    The NBA generated more basketball-related income than ever this past season, the total number coming up just short of $9 billion. Business is good. The first night of free agency underscored how good. Nikola Jokic agreed to the biggest contract in NBA history, Bradley Beal agreed to a deal worth a quarter-billion dollars, and the money just kept flowing. Shortly after midnight Friday in the Eastern time zone, three more players — Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and Ja Morant — also agreed to hu

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Canada's Marino gives up two late breaks in first-round loss to Kawa at Wimbledon

    LONDON — Poland's Katarzyna Kawa converted two pivotal break points late in the match to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vancouver's Rebecca Marino in first-round women's action Monday at Wimbledon. Marino was serving for the match in Game 10 of the third set, but didn't get a match point opportunity as Kawa picked up her fourth break to tie the set 5-5. After winning the next game to take a 6-5 lead, Kawa won the match by converting her fifth of 10 breakpoint chances when Marino hit an unforced

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning shouldn't be eulogized yet

    Don't be so quick to declare an end to the Lightning dynasty.

  • Sedins, Luongo, Alfredsson headline Hockey Hall of Fame's 2022 class

    TORONTO — Henrik and Daniel Sedin entered the NHL together. The superstar twins then tormented a generation of opponents with the Vancouver Canucks throughout dominant careers that included mesmerizing displays of skill, individual accolades and unprecedented team success. It's only fitting the talented brothers will walk into the Hockey Hall of Fame side-by-side. The Sedins headline the class of 2022 elected Monday, one with a decidedly West Coast and Swedish feel that includes former Canucks t

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t