Brendon Marotte vs. Mohammad Yahya scrapped from UFC Fight Night 238
UFC Fight Night 238 has lost a bout.
Brendon Marotte has been forced out of his lightweight bout vs. Mohammad Yahya on March 2 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas due to injury. Yahya will not remain on the card.
Two people with knowledge of the booking informed MMA Junkie of the news but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.
New England Cartel’s Marotte (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) was knocked out by Terrance McKinney in his UFC debut this past October when he stepped in on short notice.
Yahya (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) was also looking to rebound. The former UAE Warriors champion fell short in his promotional debut when he was defeated by Trevor Peek at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.
With the change, the UFC Fight Night 238 lineup currently includes:
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev
Bekzat Almakhan vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Alex Perez
Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov
Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett
Joel Alvarez vs. Ludovit Klein
Javid Basharat vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri
Tyson Pedro vs. Vitor Petrino
Stephen Erceg vs. Matt Schnell
Christian Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro
