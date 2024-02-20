Brendon Marotte vs. Mohammad Yahya scrapped from UFC Fight Night 238

UFC Fight Night 238 has lost a bout.

Brendon Marotte has been forced out of his lightweight bout vs. Mohammad Yahya on March 2 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas due to injury. Yahya will not remain on the card.

Two people with knowledge of the booking informed MMA Junkie of the news but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

New England Cartel’s Marotte (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) was knocked out by Terrance McKinney in his UFC debut this past October when he stepped in on short notice.

Yahya (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) was also looking to rebound. The former UAE Warriors champion fell short in his promotional debut when he was defeated by Trevor Peek at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

With the change, the UFC Fight Night 238 lineup currently includes:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Alex Perez

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov

Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett

Joel Alvarez vs. Ludovit Klein

Javid Basharat vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri

Tyson Pedro vs. Vitor Petrino

Stephen Erceg vs. Matt Schnell

Christian Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for the UFC Fight Night event March 2.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie