Advertisement

Brendon Marotte vs. Mohammad Yahya scrapped from UFC Fight Night 238

Farah Hannoun and Nolan King
·1 min read

UFC Fight Night 238 has lost a bout.

Brendon Marotte has been forced out of his lightweight bout vs. Mohammad Yahya on March 2 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas due to injury. Yahya will not remain on the card.

Two people with knowledge of the booking informed MMA Junkie of the news but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

New England Cartel’s Marotte (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) was knocked out by Terrance McKinney in his UFC debut this past October when he stepped in on short notice.

Yahya (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) was also looking to rebound. The former UAE Warriors champion fell short in his promotional debut when he was defeated by Trevor Peek at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

With the change, the UFC Fight Night 238 lineup currently includes:

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

  • Bekzat Almakhan vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Alex Perez

  • Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Vinicius Oliveira

  • Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov

  • Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett

  • Joel Alvarez vs. Ludovit Klein

  • Javid Basharat vs. Aiemann Zahabi

  • Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri

  • Tyson Pedro vs. Vitor Petrino

  • Stephen Erceg vs. Matt Schnell

  • Christian Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for the UFC Fight Night event March 2.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie