Brendan Wiredu: Fleetwood Town midfielder signs new two-and-a-half-year contract

Fleetwood Town midfielder Brendan Wiredu has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal with the League One club.

The 24-year-old joined the Cod Army from Colchester United in 2022 and has since made 66 appearances.

"I've got to thank the club for showing faith in me to extend my deal. I can focus on my football now it all signed and sorted," he told the club website.

"I've adjusted to staying in the North West well; coming from London was hard but everyone has made me feel welcome."