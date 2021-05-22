Brendan Rodgers urges Leicester to take their chances in race for top four spot

Boss Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester must take their chances with the race for the Champions League going down to the wire.

The Foxes are level on points with Liverpool and a point behind Chelsea after dropping out of the top four this week.

They are fifth ahead of Sunday’s Premier League finale with Tottenham at the King Power Stadium and Rodgers knows his side cannot afford any mistakes.

“We’ll talk about the different situations that may arise in the game,” he said.

“I think ultimately we set out to win the game. What’s important is that you can’t overcomplicate it.

“For us, if there is a point where we do need a goal, we would want to have something in place for that.

“However, it’s something where I’ve had an experience before, as you well know, where if you get too emotional and you think you can chase goals, it can go against you.

“The key is to win the game, and get three points. There are very few games where you are going to get five or six goals in the Premier League, so win the game.

“This isn’t a team you can take a massive risk with, just by opening up your whole team. They’ve got players like Harry Kane, Son, they’re fast, they’re dynamic. Moura, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, they’re talented players, so you can’t just open your team up and think you’ll get away with it.

“Just win the game, be professional, stay focused, and if there’s a moment in the game where we need to, or where we can get another goal or can push for another goal, then we’ll be aware of that scenario and we’ll be ready for it.”

Spurs’ own European hopes remain in the balance ahead of Sunday with Ryan Mason having won three and lost three of his six games since replacing Jose Mourinho until the end of the season in April and they sit seventh.

Rodgers said: “It has been difficult, Jose going just before the cup final. It’s difficult whenever any club loses a manager, Ryan has come in and I’m pretty sure he will have a fantastic career as a manager.

Story continues

“He was a top talent as a player and just had that horrendous injury so I’m happy he has gone into coaching and has been able to put in all that knowledge and enthusiasm and wants to go in and learn.

“This experience will be great for him. Tottenham is a wonderful club. It has been difficult for them as Mauricio (Pochettino) had given them the stability. Historically it’s a huge club, a big fan base and club renowned throughout the world.

“I’m sure in the summer they’ll go away and look at how they can keep moving the club forward.”