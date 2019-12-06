Brendan Rodgers signs new five-year deal at Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers (Credit: Getty Images)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has signed a bumper new contract with the club.

Even though his existing deal ran up until 2022, a new three-and-a-half year deal will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The new contract comes off the back of the 46-year-old being linked with a move away from the club, with Arsenal – currently under the caretake stewardship of Freddie Ljungberg – a muted destination. The Northern Irishman has said, however, that he’s “dedicated to progress’ at the Foxes.

In a statement on the club’s website, Rodgers said: “When I made the decision to come to Leicester City, it was because I was excited about the direction the Club was taking and how I could apply my experience to the journey. I came here with a purpose to add something to that and to help the Club build for the future.

Arsenal caretaker coach Freddie Ljungberg (Credit: Getty Images)

“The support I have had from the Chairman, Khun Top; from the Chief Executive, Susan Whelan; from the Director of Football, Jon Rudkin; and from everyone at the Club has been amazing. I’ve inherited an outstanding team of staff that are dedicated to progress and improvement and we have a group of players that are a joy to work with every day.”

Leicester City statement:

“Brendan’s qualities as a coach are well-known and evident in the way he has sought to unlock the potential in every member of our exciting young squad.

“But just as important to us is the suitability of Brendan’s wider philosophy to the Club’s established culture and values. He and his staff immersed themselves immediately, building an understanding for the Club and the city and an appreciation for what makes them special.

Leicester City celebrate (Credit: Getty Images)

“That has been a valuable combination over the last nine months – strengthening the bond between our players, staff and supporters – and I’m excited to see how it can continue to enhance our long-term vision for the Club.”

Rodgers has guided Leicester to a brilliant start to the season, winning 11 of their 15 games, boasting the best defence in the league and sitting second in the table.

The club are away at Aston Villa on Sunday.

More to follow.





