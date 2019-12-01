Brendan Rodgers 'happy' at Leicester despite Arsenal link

Brendan Rodgers celebrates after Leicester City's win over Everton FC. (Credit: Getty Images)





Brendan Rodgers says he is “very happy” at Leicester despite speculation linking him to the vacant Arsenal job.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rodgers stoked rumors on Sunday when he appeared to confirm a clause in his contract that could allow him to move away from the King Power Stadium.

Speaking on Monday, however, the Northern Irishman argued that there was nothing unusual in his comments and that he had simply given an “honest” answer to a question.

“I have a contract here until 2022. Thus far, I know managers are losing their jobs, the club have not indicated to me that they are going to sack me. I am very happy so would have no need to look elsewhere.” Rodgers said in comments carried by BBC Sport.

"Why would I want to leave Leicester City at this time? I am working with a group of players who have so much potential. I gave an honest answer about how all managers have some sort of clause in their contracts and suddenly that seems to have thrown a door wide open.

"For me I repeat, I am happy here. Very happy here. I feel I want to continue with that. Take from that what you want.”

READ MORE: Man Utd 2-2 Aston Villa: Jack Grealish scores stunning goal as United are held

READ MORE: Stoppage time Iheanacho winner gifts Leicester late win over Everton

Rodgers only took over at Leicester after leaving Celtic in February but has been linked with Arsenal job in the wake of Unai Emery’s dismissal last week.

When asked about potential contract clauses after the Foxes last-gasp win over Everton on Sunday, Rodgers said: “There probably is in most managers’ contracts.”

Story continues

“I think for me, we have had a brilliant win today and my focus is very much with Leicester. I made a change eight or nine months ago and I have been very happy since I’ve come into here to work with the players and we still have a lot of work to do.

“Like I said most managers’ contracts will have something like that, but for me, my only concentration is Leicester.”

Rodgers enraged Celtic fans when he walked out midway through the Scottish Champions’ historic “treble treble” campaign earlier this year.

In the weeks before leaving the Glasgow giants Rodgers told local media that Leicester was “a fantastic club” but that his concentration was “purely on Celtic and looking forward to the second part of this season.”

The Northern Irishman has since led Leicester to second spot in the Premier League table with a fine run of form that has seen them lose only two games this season.

Featured from our writers: