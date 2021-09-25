Brendan Rodgers hails ‘superb’ Jamie Vardy after double salvages Leicester draw

Jamie Vardy has five goals this season after his brace against Burnley (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Boss Brendan Rodgers praised evergreen Jamie Vardy after he salvaged a point for Leicester

The striker’s double saw the Foxes grab a late 2-2 draw against a Burnley side still searching for their first Premier League win of the season.

Vardy gave the visitors the lead with a first-half own goal before levelling, only for Maxwel Cornet to restore Burnley’s advantage.

The 34-year-old earned the hosts a draw with five minutes left, his fifth goal of the season to mark his 400th career league appearance.

Rodgers said: “That was a Jamie Vardy performance. He was a threat all game, he was superb.

“You are seeing his energy in the game, freshness, movement and work rate.

“He is a top, top striker. His movement for the goals was excellent, both were really good team goals but he makes the pass because of his movement.

“The second one was absolutely brilliant. (Nick) Pope came out and pushed him wide and he finished on his weaker side.

“I’m a little frustrated in terms of the result. We were much better going forward and scored two excellent goals. Burnley defended their box so well and made some great blocks.

“I’m more worried about how we defended but overall we created enough opportunities and a point was deserved in the end.”

Vardy inadvertently opened the scoring after 12 minutes when he glanced Ashley Westwood’s corner past Kasper Schmeichel, the first own goal he has scored in his career.

The former England international levelled after 37 minutes when he latched onto Youri Tielemans’ pass and drilled across Pope.

But three minutes later Cornet marked his first Burnley start by volleying in Matej Vydra’s deep cross to restore the visitors’ lead.

Leicester dominated after the break but had to wait until five minutes from time to break Burnley’s stubborn resolve.

Kelechi Iheanacho found Vardy on the left and he beat Pope to the ball to round the goalkeeper and roll into an empty net.

The Clarets, though, almost snatched victory in stoppage time when Chris Wood headed in but it was ruled out for offside by VAR.

The visitors remain in the bottom three – and now face pointless Norwich next weekend.

Boss Sean Dyche said: “It was a good performance overall. I’m a bit tired of saying that because we have to turn good performances into wins.

“We created chances and looked a threat and I’m pleased with the balance of the game.

“I’m only frustrated with the goals as Vardy is a fine player but our defensive unit are well aware of his strengths.

“There’s a clear foul on Johann Gudmundsson on the far side of the pitch but we should be dealing with it better and 30 seconds later it’s in our goal.

“It’s life in the Premier League and we have to tidy up the details. We might just need a twist of fate on our side.”

On criticism of his side’s time wasting Dyche added: “Everyone pays their money to watch the game and they can feel the way they like.”