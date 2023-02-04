Brendan Rodgers hails immediate impact of Tete as Leicester see off Aston Villa

Mark Mann-Bryans, PA
·3 min read

Brendan Rodgers hailed the immediate impact of Tete after the winger marked his Leicester debut with a goal in a thrilling Premier League win at Aston Villa.

The Foxes kicked off at Villa Park with only goal difference keeping them outside of the relegation zone but Shakhtar Donetsk loanee Tete shone in a 4-2 victory which saw Leicester twice battle back from behind.

An Ollie Watkins strike and an own goal from Harry Souttar – also on his debut – twice had Unai Emery’s Villa ahead, but they were pegged back by James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Tete put the visitors in front at the break before substitute Dennis Praet wrapped up the win.

The three points give Leicester a buffer back to the bottom three and Rodgers heaped praise on the eye-catching display of his new Brazilian forward.

“Tete was what I have been talking about for 18 months – a right-winger that can take the ball, pass the ball, look after it, make runs and work,” he said.

“What a debut for him. It was really good and because of that, you have balance, it allows Kelechi to play in the spaces in front of that.

“He knows football, he knows the type of game we were trying to play, his touch is immaculate.

“He has a good weight of pass but can run in behind. His finish was absolutely brilliant. He loves football off the pitch and he is super professional.

“I’ve never seen more Brazilian flags (in the away end). I haven’t seen more since I was in Rio.”

Leicester’s season has failed to ignite but Rodgers was pleased with the “freshness” of his two debutants – as well as fellow newcomer Victor Kristiansen.

“It was a top performance,” he said of his team.

“I think everyone was clear on Aston Villa’s form and how they have been since Unai (Emery) came in but I thought the players were brilliant today, really creative. It felt like a team of mine – being offensive and aggressive.

“We were unfortunate for the first couple of goals. There are areas we can be better but overall I think we defended with a calmness but offensively we were excellent.”

The defeat was just a second in the league for Villa since Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard’s successor in November.

Having led the game on two occasions, the Spaniard was unhappy with the lack of control his team showed.

“I am really frustrated and disappointed,” said Emery.

“We were trying since the beginning to recover a better position in the table. The next step is to play better at home and try to control the game better.

“In some moments we were playing really well but we conceded too many chances.”

All four of Leicester’s goals stemmed from Villa mistakes but Emery insisted he would keep asking his team to play out from the back.

“We have to learn to break their (opposition’s) pressing,” he added.

“We can play long ball, long ball but I don’t want to do it. I want to do it and continue building up and trying to play with our goalkeeper as well but we have to mix sometimes.

“We have to create our idea and style – I want players with personality to keep improving.”

Latest Stories

  • Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows

    The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023

  • Pettersson wins hardest shot, Crosby takes a dip at NHL all-star skills competition

    SUNRISE, Fla. — Elias Pettersson provided the Vancouver Canucks with a rare memorable moment in an otherwise forgettable season. Away from the rink, Sidney Crosby took a plunge and Nick Suzuki registered his first birdie of the year. The NHL's all-star skills competition featured the classic events Friday — with a sprinkle of South Florida. Pettersson won the hardest shot event with a blast off the lanky centre's stick that registered 103.2 miles per hour, beating out Alex Ovechkin and three oth

  • Nurse's goal electrifies crowd during NHL skills challenge

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The cheers at FLA Live Arena were the loudest when Sarah Nurse of Canada’s women’s team scored during the NHL All-Star skills competition Friday night. Nurse used a breakaway move made popular by Swedish player Peter Forsberg to fool New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in a goaltender shooting event, electrifying the crowd. “One of my friends back home told me to try it,” Nurse said, “so I gave it a shot.” Nurse was joined by fellow Canadian team members Emily Clark and

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang axed from Chelsea’s Champions League squad to make room for new signings

    Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix are the three new signings included in the squad

  • Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal

    The Toffees moved out of the relegation zone.

  • Football rumours: Players fear being sold to avoid scrutiny of Chelsea finances

    A planned clear-out at Stamford Bridge could see multiple first-team players on the chopping block.

  • Don Cherry: Alex Ovechkin's critics 'same people that went after me'

    Don Cherry came to Alexander Ovechkin's defence recently, stating that people should "leave him alone" amid criticism over his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Did Chiefs’ Mahomes try to sell late-hit penalty vs. Bengals? Here’s what he said

    Patrick Mahomes said Thursday the penalty was absolutely the correct call: “It was probably the furthest I’ve been out of bounds before I’ve been hit.”

  • NHL teams' grades at the All-Star break: Bruins shine; Blue Jackets flounder

    The Boston Bruins are off to an impressive start and could threaten the NHL record for most victories in a season.

  • Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 40 shortstops

    The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball crew unveils their shortstop rankings for 2023.

  • 'Hope is disappearing': Canucks fans frustrated over disappointing season

    VANCOUVER — Lopsided losses. A heavily critiqued coaching change. Jerseys on the ice. Vancouver Canucks faithful have seen it all during yet another disappointing season — and several say they're frustrated not only with the on-ice performance, but with a lack of answers from the team's front office. “We’re stuck in a state of perpetual mediocrity and it’s extremely frustrating because hope is disappearing," said fan Andrew Melo. Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, the Canucks vowed to make a playoff

  • Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Epic Prank He Pulled on NFL Legend Tom Brady: 'He's a Good Sport About It'

    Rob Gronkowski opened up to PEOPLE about his longtime friendship with Tom Brady and mentioned one specific prank during their time on the New England Patriots

  • Roger Federer in talks to join BBC's Wimbledon coverage

    The last time Roger Federer visited Wimbledon – in late November – he was denied entry by an overzealous security guard who wanted to see his membership card.

  • Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said

    One of the hottest topics in Hollywood lately is the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic and its fellow semaglutide, obesity drug Wegovy. "The Hollywood trend is concerning," Dr. Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, tells PEOPLE.

  • Grizzles' Dillon Brooks suspended, Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell fined after fight

    Things turned ugly during Thursday's Cavaliers-Grizzlies game. Memphis' Dillon Brooks was suspended in the aftermath.

  • Daniel Ricciardo Knows The Real Reason Americans Are Suddenly So Into Formula 1

    The Australian driver talked to Stephen Colbert about the fandom spurred by Netflix's "Drive to Survive."

  • Kitayama leads Pebble Beach as the worst of the wind looms

    Kurt Kitayama is starting to feel more comfortable each time he gets in contention on the PGA Tour, and the Californian can only hope that's the case going into the weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Kitayama opened with 10 straight pars before getting on track and finished birdie-par on two of the tougher holes at Pebble Beach for a 2-under 70 that gave him a one-shot lead Friday. Kitayama was at 9-under 134 and led by one over Keith Mitchell, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett and Hank Lebioda.

  • Canada's Andreescu retires from Thailand Open semifinal because of shoulder injury

    HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine reached her first final in four years after top-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada retired with a shoulder injury during their semifinal match at the Thailand Open on Saturday. Tsurenko, in search of her fifth WTA title, was leading the 2019 U.S. Open champion 7-5, 4-0 when Andreescu stopped playing. The former world No. 23 fought from 3-5 down to take the first set and reeled off eight straight games before Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., retire

  • Roughriders Sankey, Lanier will be listening to other CFL free-agent offers

    TORONTO — Saskatchewan Roughriders Darnell Sankey and Anthony Lanier II will be among the CFL players entering the league's negotiation window this weekend. Sankey, a middle linebacker, and Lanier, a defensive lineman, are both slated to become CFL free agents Feb. 14. They could still re-sign with Saskatchewan but, according to two league sources, neither will before Sunday when the negotiation window opens. Sankey, 28, registered a CFL-leading 120 tackles last season, his first with Saskatchew

  • Curling Canada says pregnancy exemption to be expanded in 2024

    Curling Canada says it is opening up its pregnancy exemption eligibility to all teams competing at next year's Canadian women's and men's championships, with the announcement coming a day after the organization came under fire for limiting the exemption to just the top five teams in the rankings. In a release issued Thursday evening, Curling Canada said the expanded rule will take effect for the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary and will also be applied for the 2024 Brier in Regina.