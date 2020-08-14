Brendan Murphy rejects 'ludicrous' criticism of government's Covid-19 response at aged care royal commission

The Australian health department’s top bureaucrat has pushed back against “ludicrous” and “extraordinary” statements made at the royal commission into aged care as he denied the federal government had failed to prepare for Covid-19 outbreaks.

As the Morrison government faces growing pressure over its handling of aged care outbreaks, Prof Brendan Murphy used his appearance before a Senate committee on Friday to reject claims of a lack of planning and to insist that the commonwealth was now “actively looking at what else we can do”.

Murphy’s comments came a day after the counsel assisting the royal commission, Peter Rozen QC, accused the federal government of acting with “self-congratulation” and “hubris” by not learning lessons and not preparing Victoria for its devastating outbreak of coronavirus in aged care.

The commission also heard evidence on Wednesday from Prof Joseph Ibrahim, head of the health law and ageing research unit at Monash University’s forensic medicine department, who said he believed Australia’s rate of death in residential aged care was more than 68% – the second-highest in the world behind Canada at 80%.

Addressing the Senate’s Covid-19 committee on Friday, Murphy said that was an “extraordinary” interpretation of statistics. He said deaths had affected 0.1% of aged care residents in Australia, compared with 5% in the UK.

“Every death is an absolute tragedy ... but to interpret a percentage of an extremely low death rate as an example of poor aged care management is simply not defensible,” said Murphy, the former chief medical officer, who is now secretary of the health department.

“We find that a very misleading conclusion and we reject that it represents a pejorative assessment of our aged care.”

Labor senator Kristina Keneally challenged Murphy over his statement that Covid-19 had claimed the lives of 0.1% of residents in aged care in Australia, suggesting that sounded “like a degree of self-congratulation”.

She said she was surprised that Murphy had not used his opening statement to apologise to the families of more than 200 people in aged care who had died in Australia.

“We have at every occasion expressed incredible sorrow at the tragedy,” Murphy replied. “That 0.1% was not in any way self-congratulatory, it was merely to try and point out the context of the somewhat ludicrous conclusion that the percentage of deaths in aged care of all of the deaths was somehow by intentional comparisons bad.

“I don’t for a minute underestimate the horrible tragedy of every single death and we are absolutely devastated by it. Every day we look at death statistics and we are deeply shocked and deeply concerned, so I think it’s a very unfair characterisation to claim that.”

Murphy conceded that the federal government was responsible for regulating and funding aged care but said “we have a partnership with the states and territories … in managing the outbreaks”.

Pressed on the claim that authorities were not prepared for aged care even now, he said: “Respectfully I would disagree with counsel assisting ... I’m saying we’re actively looking at what else we can do.”

The Covid-19 Senate committee chair, Katy Gallagher, said the statements from the counsel assisting were “a pretty damning indictment on the preparation for aged care outbreaks”.

Murphy signalled his displeasure with the focus of the royal commission hearings this week, saying he “would take issue with those comments, as I did in the royal commission”.

“Clearly we can always do more – in fact, I went to the royal commission aiming to discuss what we could do better, but we ended up discussing an interpretation of statistics and whether or not a plan was a plan,” he said.

Murphy pointed to the investment of $850m in workforce surge, training, personal protective equipment, first responders and testing.

He said the challenge was “when we relaxed, when the national cabinet took the decision to relax physical distancing measures in May”, governments did not believe that there would be widespread community transmission on the scale seen in Victoria.

