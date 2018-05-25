Brendan Ingle dead: Legendary boxing trainer passes away aged 77

Boxing trainer Brendan Ingle has died at the age of 77, the British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed.

The Dublin-born boxer became one of the most highly regarded trainers in the sport after hanging up his gloves, helping four boxers to world titles including Johnny Nelson and Naseem Hamed at his Sheffield-based Wincobank gym.

Made an MBE in 1998 for his services and contributions to British boxing, Ingle passed away in his sleep early this morning, at Royal Hallamshire hospital.

Nelson told the BBC that Ingle had suffered a brain haemorrhage.

“On this one occasion I am using social media to inform people a good, good man has left this earth today,” former cruiserweight world champion Nelson wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“A good friend. A good father figure. And the best trainer in the world.”

Tributes to Ingle flooded in from around the world of boxing on Friday morning, reflecting the high esteem in which he was held.

“Just heard about the passing of Brendan Ingle,” boxing promoter Eddie Hearn wrote on Twitter. “A sad day for boxing, he did so much for the sport and the community. Our thoughts with Dom, John and all the family. Rest in Peace.”

Former WBA lightweight world champion Anthony Crolla wrote: “Just seen the sad news about Brendan Ingle. What he created at the Wincobank gym with his sons and others is a very special piece in British boxing history.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. RIP.”