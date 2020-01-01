Brendan Gallagher injured in collision, leaves game with upper-body injury

CALGARY, AB - DECEMBER 19: Brendan Gallagher #11 of the Montreal Canadiens in action against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on December 19, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher was injured midway through Tuesday night’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, and would not return to the game.

Brendan Gallagher ne sera pas de retour dans le match. Blessure au haut du corps.



Brendan Gallagher will not return. Upper body injury. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 1, 2020

Gallagher was hit by Carolina’s Jordan Stall, but his fall backwards is when the injury occurs. Gallagher loses his balance and tumbles into the path of teammate Ben Chiarot, who clips him in the head with his knee.

Just terrible luck.

😱

Brendan Gallagher down on the ice after this collision from Ben Chiarot. #Habs pic.twitter.com/sDiPl7Z2sf — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 1, 2020

Gallagher is visibly shaken up after the hit, and will surely enter concussion protocol after his head takes the blunt of the hit.

Here's Brendan Gallagher getting up and leaving the ice.

Doesn't look good. No doubt going off for concussion protocol. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hBNI97kn5y — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 1, 2020

The 27-year-old is second on the Canadiens in points with 15 goals and 32 points in 39 games.

More updates to come.





