Brendan Fraser Wins at Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'I Was in the Wilderness' Before The Whale

Jen Juneau
·3 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for &quot;The Whale&quot; onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Kevin Winter/Getty Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser has won best actor at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

The Whale star, 54, beat out Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living) to clinch the victory.

At the start of his emotional acceptance speech, Fraser thanked the Critics Choice Association, then joked, "It was Herman Melville who once wrote that there are only five critics in America — the rest are asleep. I don't know what it means, either, but I'm sure glad you woke up for me. Where were you for Furry Vengeance?!", calling out his 2010 comedy costarring Brooke Shields and Ken Jeong.

He went on to describe The Whale as a film "about love," adding, "It's about redemption. It's about finding the light in a dark place, and I'm so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible," including Hong Chau, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins and playwright/screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter.

"And Darren Aronofsky, I was in the wilderness — and I probably should've left a trail of breadcrumbs — but you found me, and like all the best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get me where I needed to be," Fraser said.

He concluded, through tears, "If you — like Charlie, who I played in this movie — in any way, struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you're in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you, too, can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Critics Choice Awards Arrivals

Monica Schipper/WireImage Brendan Fraser

RELATED: Everything Everywhere All at Once Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations

Fraser's commitment to The Whale, in which he plays a 600-lb. man who reckons with the limits of his reclusive life over a period of five days, has earned him multiple award nods, including a Golden Globe nomination.

On Jan. 5, Fraser — who makes a triumphant return to the big screen with The Whale — received the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. He has also enjoyed multiple-minute standing ovations at film festivals.

"It's been gratifying, it's been eye-opening," the actor told PEOPLE at the latter event of the praise he has received for his performance. "It has made me have a sense of accomplishment by way of seeing how this story is changing people's hearts and minds."

He added, "That's gratifying, to say at least, and that kind of opportunity does not come along in this circus show of show business that we all play along with sometimes."

"But when it does, and it's material that's handled with care and the project comports itself in a way that's interesting and important, I feel very fortunate and lucky to be a part of it," Fraser said.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Represent at the Critics Choice Awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the pack at Sunday's ceremony with 14 nominations overall, including a best actress nomination for Michelle Yeoh and best supporting actor win for Ke Huy Quan.

Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans received 11 nominations, while Damien Chazelle's new movie Babylon was given 10 nods for the awards ceremony.

"This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long," CCA executive Joey Berlin said in a statement last month.

He added, "Our collective opinion about the year's finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community."

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards are currently airing live on The CW.

Latest Stories

  • ‘He Got Better and Better’: Joe Satriani on the Legacy of Jeff Beck

    Guitar virtuoso Satriani explains how his career — and the paths of many others — wouldn't exist without the work of the late rock legend Jeff Beck

  • Dodgers open international signing period by securing two top prospects

    Shortstop Joendry Vargas and outfielder Arnaldo Lantigua are among the 13 international prospects signed by the Dodgers.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders Refuses To Tell Fox News Host If She'll Endorse Trump

    The Arkansas governor and former Trump administration official wouldn't say if she'd support the former president in 2024.

  • Mag's 3-pointer lifts Rutgers to OT win over Ohio State

    Cam Spencer scored 21 points, Mawot Mag added 15 points and a huge 3-pointer in overtime, and Rutgers defeated Ohio State 68-64 on Sunday. Beginning at the 9-minute mark of the second half, neither team led by more than two points over a 13-minute stretch of play until Mag's 3-pointer gave the Scarlet Knights a 65-61 lead with 38 seconds remaining in overtime. Justice Sueing then missed a 3-pointer for Ohio State and Rutgers closed out the win at the free-throw line.

  • The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

    Celebrities arrived at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles in celebration of the 2023...

  • Meet Ottawa's tattoo artist for walls

    The name Robbie Lariviere might not sound familiar to you but if you've ever walked around downtown Ottawa, chances are you've already come across some of his work. An artist at heart since his early 20s, the 39-year-old muralist only started painting full time when the pandemic forced him to expand beyond his day job managing the Vans store inside the Rideau Centre. "I was waking up at five every day semi-stressed on what is going to happen to my career," said Lariviere. He now wakes up at the

  • Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed

    EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules. Smith told her Corus radio show Saturday that she has urged Justice Minister Tyler Shandro and his deputy attorney general to consider whether the cases were in the public interest and whether there was a reasonable chance of conviction before proceeding. Prosecutors, under departmental guide

  • Pamela Anderson is focusing on herself, not her love life, right now:: 'It's really good for me to be alone for the first time'

    The TV icon says she is actively working on being comfortable on her own.

  • Here's What the 'Glee' Cast Has Said About the Upcoming Docuseries 'The Price of Glee'

    At the Jingle Ball in December, McHale–who played Artie on Glee–told InTouch Weekly that while he had no hand in the docuseries' creation, he was willing to debunk any rumors that the show may propagate. Later that month, McHale didn't hold back in response to a Twitter user who claimed that Glee's "cast and crew were involved" in the production of the Discovery+ show. "Show me this 'cast' you speak of," the star replied a month before The Price of Glee's release.

  • Princess Diana's biographer reveals the surprising question he never asked her

    Andrew Morton interviewed the late royal was interviewed for his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words.

  • Chuck Todd Shreds Ron Johnson’s Attempt to Attack Hunter Biden

    NBCSen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tried to stick to GOP talking points during a Meet The Press appearance on Sunday, but moderator Chuck Todd wasn’t having any of it.Todd repeatedly pressed Johnson on the Republican Party’s obsession with investigating Hunter Biden, questioning why the party sought to examine the actions of a private citizen who didn’t appear to have committed a crime. “Senator, do you have a crime that you think Hunter Biden committed?” Todd asked. “It is not a crime to make money off

  • Salma Hayek Uses This Affordable Blush for a Rosy Glow at 56

    Salma Hayek used the Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic blush in the shade “Love Glow” for her makeup look at the 2023 Golden Globes. Here's where to buy it.

  • '1923' Fans Are Devestated Over This Latest Show News

    The Yellowstone spinoff, 1923 just aired in December and is already taking a month-long break. Here's when you can catch new episodes of the show in 2023.

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

    Nathan Rourke is now a Jacksonville Jaguar. The 24-year-old Victoria native signed a deal Sunday with Jacksonville, which was one of 12 teams the quarterback worked out for after finishing the 2022 CFL season with the B.C. Lions. The others included: Cleveland, the New York Giants, Kansas City, Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Denver, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Arizona. "I want to apologize for keeping many of you in suspense but my corner and I wanted to make sure we did our du

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t