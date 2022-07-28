Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale' stokes fans for his comeback: 'Get that man an Oscar!'

Brendan Fraser's going all in for his return to the big screen, and the actor's fans are more than ready for it.

On Tuesday, the "Encino Man" star turned heads when production company A24 revealed the first look at his character in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming drama "The Whale," based on Samuel D. Hunter's play of the same name.

The new photo featured Fraser's dramatic physical transformation into the film's 600-pound lead, a reclusive English teacher who is severely obese. Fraser told Newsweek that he needed prosthetics and makeup to morph into the role. The film follows his character's attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

While Fraser's character transformation garnered attention, many social media users were just excited to see the "Mummy" star continue his return to the big screen.

"Seeing Brendan Fraser at it again makes my heart SO HAPPY!!" said user @Treblemaker1969. "hoping this new chapter of life brings him his deserved rewards! :-)"

The ’90s heartthrob was known for films such as "George of the Jungle," "The Mummy" and "Crash" but scaled back from movies in recent years.

In an 2018 interview with GQ, the actor said he retreated from the spotlight after he alleged former HFPA president Philip Berk inappropriately touched him at an event in 2003. Berk apologized but admitted no wrongdoing.

"I don't know if this curried disfavor with the group, with the HFPA. But the silence was deafening," Fraser told GQ.

But with the upcoming films "The Whale," "Batgirl" and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," Fraser is ready for his high-profile comeback.

"You have just made a Brendan Fraser fan very happy with that new picture from The Whale. Thank you," user @deezderpydelli responded to A24's post.

Awards season is still months away but other social media users are already rooting for Fraser — even without seeing "The Whale."

"Get that man an Oscar now!," tweeted Ryan Liddiard.

"YOU BETTER CAMPAIGN LIKE HELL FOR THE WHALE OR ELSE!!!," said @Jaqssssss.

"The Whale," which also stars Hong Chau, Sadie Sink and Ty Simpkins, premieres at the 79th Venice Film Festival in August.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.