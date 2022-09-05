Brendan Fraser Sobs During 6-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’ During Venice Premiere

Brendan Fraser was so moved by the overwhelming reception and lengthy standing ovation his film “The Whale” received at its Venice Film Festival premiere Sunday that he wept.

“Brendan Fraser is back — and he sobbed during the #Venezia79 six-minute standing ovation for #TheWhale,” tweeted Ramin Setoodeh, Variety’s co-editor-in-chief, noting that the actor tried to leave the theater but the audience’s applause made him stay.

After reaching a career high starring in “The Mummy” franchise and “George of the Jungle,” in many ways, some consider “The Whale” Fraser’s comeback moment that could quite possibly earn him an Oscar.

The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0vbFX7Rl — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022

Fraser stars as a 600-pound gay man and English teacher confined to a wheelchair in Darren Aronofsky’s latest drama. The film follows his journey to connect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by Sadie Sink.

Based on the stage play by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale,” which will be released by A24, focuses on the transformation of the fractured father-daughter relationship. The supporting cast also includes Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.

The production employed the use of a prosthetic suit worn by Fraser, along with extensive makeup, to play the lead character.

Fraser will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF organizers announced in August. The actor is set to attend the film’s North American premiere of the drama and will accept the accolade at an in-person gala fundraiser that will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

Also Read:

John Williams Debuts New Theme From ‘Indiana Jones 5’ for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Character (Video)