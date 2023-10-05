Brendan Fraser to narrate the story of Christmas at Disney World's Epcot Candlelight Processional

Is there a better holiday gift than Brendan Fraser telling the story of Christmas at Disney World?

The Oscar-winning Whale actor and The Mummy franchise star has joined the Orlando resort's roster of celebrity narrators set to appear at the 2023 Candlelight Processional within Epcot's International Festival of the Holidays, an annual Christmas celebration in which famous faces spread yuletide cheer through the park.

Brendan Fraser, Epcot

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images; Jay Laprete/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Disney Brendan Fraser joins Epcot's 2023 Candlelight Processional narrators

The readings will take place in the America Gardens Theatre inside Epcot's World Showcase, and a revolving door of stars are set to participate this year, including Eva Longoria, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Neil Patrick Harris, and more, Disney announced.

Other events set for Epcot's Christmas festivities include photo opportunities with Santa Claus, gospel-themed musical performances celebrating both Christmas and Kwanzaa, and a diverse array of holiday storytellers placed elsewhere throughout the country pavilions around the World Showcase section of the park.

Epcot's 2023 Candlelight Processional runs Nov. 24-Dec. 30, with showtimes at 5:15 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. See the full list of 2023 celebrity narrators below.

Chrissy Metz — Nov. 24-25

Luis Fonsi — Nov. 26-27

Ann-Margaret — Nov. 28-29

Simu Liu — Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2

TBA — Dec. 3-5

Neil Patrick Harris — Dec. 6-8

Marlee Matlin — Dec. 9-11

Brendan Fraser — Dec. 12-14

TBA — Dec. 15-16

Joey McIntyre — Dec. 17-18

Sterling K. Brown — Dec. 19-20

Jordan Fisher — Dec. 21-23

Steven Curtis Chapman — Dec. 24-26

Audra McDonald — Dec. 27-28

Lisa Ling — Dec. 29-30

