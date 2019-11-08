Brendan Bottcher improves to 4-0 at Tour Challenge

NEW GLASGOW, N.S. — Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher capped an unbeaten preliminary round at the Grand Slam of Curling's Tour Challenge with a 6-5 win over Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson in an extra end on Friday.

Bottcher is 4-0 and has a spot in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Gunnlaugson dropped to 2-2 and will have to wait for other results to determine his playoff fate.

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., also locked up quarterfinal berths after finishing at 3-1.

Jacobs beat John Epping of Toronto 5-4, while Jacobs knocked off Matt Dunstone's Saskatchewan rink 7-2.

On the women's side, Rachel Homan's Ottawa rink missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot after a 7-2 loss to Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa. Both rinks are 2-2 and must wait for other results.

Jennifer Jones' Winnipeg team (2-2) also is playing the waiting game after a 9-3 defeat against Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura.

There were two more draws Friday before the playoffs begin on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.

The Canadian Press