Fleury makes playoffs at Canada Cup with 8-5 win over Scheidegger

LEDUC, Alta. — Calgary's Kevin Koe had a final-draw 10-4 win over Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., on Friday to earn to the men's final of the Canada Cup.

Koe made quick work of Gushue, following an opening-end three with a steal for an early 4-0 lead.

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher and Toronto's John Epping will meet in the men's semifinal on Saturday afternoon. The winner will face Koe on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bottcher (5-1) beat Epping (4-2) by a score of 7-3 in Draw 9.

Also Friday night, Glenn Howard (2-4) of Penetanguishine, Ont., topped Regina's Matt Dunstone (0-6) 5-2.

Koe is looking to win his third Canada Cup title, the most recent in 2015 following his first win in 2008.

In women's play,

Ottawa's Rachel Homan (5-1) outlasted Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones (2-4) 7-5; Robyn Silvernagle (1-5) of North Battleford, Sask., defeated Casey Scheidegger (2-4) of Lethbridge, Alta., 9-4.

With her win over Jones, Homan earned a bye into Sunday’s final, where her team will meet the winner of Saturday's evening semifinal between Tracy Fleury (5-1) of East St. Paul, Man., and Calgary's Chelsea Carey (4-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.

The Canadian Press