Brenda Song Says Macaulay Culkin Makes 'Me Feel the Most Beautiful' with 'Nothing on My Face' (Exclusive)

"He makes me feel so confident," Song tells PEOPLE of Culkin, with whom she shares two children

Olivia Wong/Getty Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song attend a Clarins launch event on March 15, 2024

Brenda Song is opening up about just how much her relationship with Macaulay Culkin boosts her self-confidence.

While attending an event to celebrate the launch of Clarins' new Multi-Active collection on Friday, the Social Network actress, 35, spoke to PEOPLE about when she feels the most beautiful — and “it has a lot to do with my partner," she says.

“I think he's the one that really made me feel the most beautiful when I'm about to go to bed and I have nothing on my face and I'm so tired,” she says of Culkin, 43. “We're about to watch some really silly thing on TV, and he looks at me, and [I’m like], ‘He makes me feel so confident.’ "

Related: Brenda Song Congratulates Kieran Culkin on His Emmy Win: 'Yay Kieran!!!!!!'

“I have someone who makes me feel beautiful without a stitch of makeup on, because he has to sit through my 20-minute self-care at night,” she adds.

Olivia Wong/Getty Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song attend a Clarins launch event on March 15, 2024

Meanwhile, the Home Alone star doesn’t have much of a skincare routine at all, according to Song.

“He has no skincare routine,” she tells PEOPLE. “If he washes his face with water at night, I'm lucky. I'm the one that has to smear stuff on his face.”

“He's like a boy who's like, ‘I've never had to do anything. I'm never going to do anything.’ I was like, ‘Not the case for me,’ ” she continues. "It took me an hour and a half to get ready [for this event], and he came up at the last minute and in five minutes, he was done.”

Related: Brenda Song Appears to Wear Wedding Band with Her Massive Engagement Ring from Macaulay Culkin

The pair, who got engaged in 2022, first met in 2017 in Thailand on the set of Seth Green's movie Changeland. Since then, they’ve worked together on a number of projects and have welcomed two sons, Dakota, born in 2021, and another baby boy, born March 2023.

Song also opened up about how her style and self-care routines have changed since her Disney Channel days, reflecting on the Y2K theme of the event, which featured a performance from Christina Aguilera.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Clarins USA Brenda Song

“It was the best time of my life,” Song says, recalling her early 2000s days. “It was very easy for me to pull into some Y2K. I feel like that was my youth, and at the time, I was going out with my friends and living my best Christina Aguilera life."

Related: Macaulay Culkin Tears Up While Celebrating Fiancée Brenda Song During Walk of Fame Speech: 'My Champion'

To keep that young-looking skin, Song says she uses the new Clarins Multi-Active moisturizer, and aims to keep her skincare routine simple by abiding by a few key guidelines.

“I didn't realize that my skin was feeling just so dull and fatigued, and it was called stress aging, and I was like, ‘What?’” she explains. “What I love about the multi-active moisturizer is that it does so many things in one product. For me, being so busy, I don't have to have a six-step routine. I just have something that does it all, and I don't have to think about it.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.