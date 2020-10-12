Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards reports social media racist to the police

Brenda Edwards at the gala night performance of "The Prince of Egypt" at the Dominion Theatre on February 25, 2020 in London. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Prince of Egypt)

Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards has spoke of being targeted by racists on social media - saying she reported one troll to the police.

The actress and singer told of the abuse while appearing on ITV’s lunchtime panel show alongside Andrea McLean, Denise Welch and Kéllé Bryan on Monday (12 October).

The episode saw the panel discussing Meghan Markle’s comments about being the “most trolled person in the entire world in 2019”.

Edwards said: “In the last couple of weeks, somebody trolled me online but it was racial abuse.

“My thing is you have an opinion, you might not want to agree with that opinion and that’s fine, and I’m happy with that.

“But when you want to bring colour into that and use it as a weapon - omebody basically said to me I should go back to where I originated from.

“I am a strong person, but I found that it was chipping away at me mentally. I blocked the person and then they came back a second time with something else.

'People just need to be aware of the mental cruelty... just one comment is all it can take to push somebody over the edge.'



“I reported it to the police as a racial abuse crime because that’s what it is and I’m not going to stand for that and I don’t think people should.

“We should speak up. When it goes personal, it’s a bit too much.”

Bryan also spoke of being targeted with racist abuse in the episode.

The former Eternal singer said: “For me, the depth of the abuse is what got to me.

“The fact they would call me an Uncle Tom, or a sell out, or a bounty, I found it infuriating because you don’t actually know me or have a clue of my history, or what I’ve actually done for my race over the last 25 years of my career.

“I hope what we’re saying resonates with people and they think twice before they press send.”

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

