Breivik survivors keep fighting for their vision of Norway

·5 min read

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — On the 10th anniversary of Norway’s worst peacetime slaughter, survivors of Anders Behring Breivik’s assault worry that the racism which nurtured the anti-Islamic mass murderer is re-emerging in a nation known for its progressive politics.

Most of Breivik’s 77 victims on July 22, 2011, were teen members of the Labor Party — idealists enjoying their annual camping trip on the tranquil, wooded island of Utoya, in a lake northwest of Oslo, the capital. Today many survivors are battling to keep their vision for their country alive.

“I thought that Norway would positively change forever after the attacks. Ten years later, that hasn’t happened. And in many ways, the hate we see online and the threats against people in the Labor movement have increased,” said Aasmund Aukrust, then-deputy leader of the Labor Youth Wing who helped organize the camp.

Today he’s a national lawmaker campaigning for a nationwide inquiry into the right-wing ideology that inspired the killer.

Aukrust ran from the bullets flying through the forest then lay hidden for three terrifying hours while he saw friends murdered nearby. A vocal proponent of properly reckoning with the racism and xenophobia in Norway, Aukrust has been the target of online abuse, including receiving the message that “we wish Breivik had done his job.”

The victims of the Utoya massacre came from towns and villages throughout Norway, turning a personal tragedy into a collective trauma for many of the country’s 5.3 million inhabitants. Survivors were joined by a shaken population who were determined to show that Norway would become more — not less — tolerant and reject the worldview that motivated the killer.

A decade later, some survivors believe that collective determination is waning.

“What was very positive after the terror attacks was that people saw this as an attack on the whole of Norway. It was a way of showing solidarity,” said Aukrust. “But that has disappeared. It was an attack on a multicultural society. And though it was the act of one person, we know that his views are shared by more people today than they were 10 years ago.”

Breivik struck at Labor Party institutions he believed were aiding what he called the “Islamization” of Norway. Dressed as a policeman, he landed on Utoya, shooting dead 69 members of the youth wing and injuring scores more. He had earlier murdered eight people in a bomb attack at government buildings in Oslo.

“It wasn’t random that it was our summer camp that was attacked. The hatred was against us because of our values of openness and inclusiveness,” said Sindre Lysoe, a survivor from Utoya who is now the general secretary of the Labor Party’s Youth Wing.

“After Utoya, it was too hard for many people to go back to politics. For me and for society, it was very important to raise up again and fight back through more of the good work we knew we could do,” he said. “Before 22 July, politics was important, afterwards it became about life and death.”

After hearing about the Oslo bombing on the “darkest day of all of our lives,” he remembers his friends telling each other they were in the safest place on earth. Within minutes, the gunfire and screaming began on the island. Today Lysoe spends a lot of his time warning young people about the dangers of right-wing extremism.

In the years following the attack, Norway’s security police, the PST, continued to rank Islamists as more likely to carry out domestic terrorism than right-wing extremists.

But after the New Zealand mosque attacks in 2019 killed 51 people, and a copycat attempt by Norwegian shooter Philip Manshaus just outside Oslo later that year in which the killer’s sister died, Norway’s security police changed its annual assessments. It now ranks the two forms of extremism at the same danger level.

“As we progressed into 2013 and 2014, European migration and IS became the prisms that we saw terror through. Norway went back to a narrative of extremism being largely foreign,” said Bjoern Ihler, who escaped the bullets by swimming in frigid waters around the island to safety.

“There is a failure in self-reflection. We are missing the fact that Anders Breivik and Manshaus were Norwegian, but also so were a lot of the extremists throughout the last decade that should have been caught by our social system,” he said.

Since the July 22 attacks, Ihler has become an expert in countering radicalization, founding the Khalifa-Ihler Institute for Peace Building and Counter Extremism, advising European Union and chairing a panel at the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism.

Planning the attack from his mother’s home in Oslo, Breivik tapped into an online ecosystem that demonized Islam and cast in doubt Europe’s Christian future. Ihler, who has spoken with scores of reformed extremists, says these internet echo chambers need to be exposed to different voices.

“Regardless of ideology, the reasons they went into radical environments are all somewhat similar. It’s about finding identity and a space where you find belonging. Whether it is Islamists or far-right extremists, the fundamental problem they have is living in environments with diversity,” he said. “The tricky part is helping them build comfort with that diversity.”

Ihler still believes in the power of traditional Norwegian values such as democracy and rehabilitation in solving societal problems.

Breivik struck at all of these, testing not only the country’s commitment to tolerance and inclusiveness but also to nonviolence and merciful justice. Yet he still benefits from a justice system that favors rehabilitation over vengeance.

While his sentence can be extended if he is still considered dangerous, Breivik is serving his 21 years in a three-room cell with access to a gym and computer games, luxuries that would be unthinkable even for minor criminals in other countries.

“It is right that he is treated humanely,” said Ihler. “We don’t want to go down the same route of violence. We need to keep on showing people that there are better ways of dealing with the issues we have.”

Mark Lewis, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Collin Morikawa wins in his Open Championship debut

    At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.

  • The most intriguing players available to Seattle in the expansion draft

    Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.

  • Mets manager Luis Rojas ejected after wild first inning error vs. Pirates

    Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.

  • Jordan Spieth and the what-ifs of the Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.

  • Yankees fan who threw ball at Alex Verdugo banned from all MLB stadiums for life

    A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.

  • Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asks for cleats to be returned from stolen Jeep

    The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.

  • Lionel Messi now owns the most-liked sports Instagram photo

    Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America trophy earned more than 20 million likes.

  • Dave Martinez helps Nationals fans to safety after shooting

    In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."

  • Coco Gauff won't compete at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

    The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.

  • Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, draft pick

    McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.

  • 'Toronto is one of the best cities in baseball': Blue Jays thrilled to be returning home

    The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.

  • Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

    Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

  • Stars sign Heiskanen to monster 8-year deal

    Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

  • Dolson's Diary: Pre-Olympic training full of protocols

    LAS VEGAS — Wow, it’s been an awesome week of training in Las Vegas getting ready for my first Olympics. USA Basketball has done a great job of making practices feel like a 3-on-3 tournament. There’s music playing, which is just like the real thing. It’s definitely fun playing those tournament games and having a really fun atmosphere. It was really cool that when we got there, they had giant banners with our faces on them. It was a special moment for me. At times it’s hard to believe that this i

  • Ready or not: Short-handed US basketball roster off to Tokyo

    The U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team has been together for two weeks. There have been six practices. The team played four exhibitions. A pair of roster changes have already been required and the Americans have no idea when three other players will join the team. That's probably not the formula for Olympic success, but ready or not, Tokyo awaits. “It’s a little bit different,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. No, it’s a lot different. Unprecedented, really, just like almost everything else about

  • LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ HIS TURN Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game. The two-way star hit his 34th home run Sunday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle. Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) is scheduled to start when Los Angeles begins a six-game road trip in Oakland. NO DERBY DOWNER Some players have declined to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby over the years b

  • Canada pays for conceding a goal in the first minute, beaten 1-0 by U.S. at Gold Cup

    KANSAS CITY — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter summed up his team's game as an amazing start followed by "a lot of suffering." But the pain was all Canada's when the final whistle blew Sunday, beaten 1-0 by their North American rival after conceding a goal 20 seconds in its final preliminary-round game at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men found their way back into the game after Shaq Moore's opening goal but were unable to breach the U.S. defence despite having the edge in play as the match wore on. Cana

  • The Rush: COVID enters the Olympic village, Messi’s record-setting post

    Two athletes from South Africa are the first to test positive in the Olympic village, Messi sets a social media record, Texas A&M athletes get the bag, and Space Jams tops the box office

  • Lillard, Johnson lead US to 83-76 exhibition win over Spain

    LAS VEGAS — Two days after being added to the Olympic team, Keldon Johnson keyed a huge third-quarter run to help the U.S. beat Spain. Damian Lillard scored 19 points and Johnson added 15 in an 83-76 victory Sunday night in the final pre-Olympic game for both teams before they head to Tokyo. Johnson had been one of the young players training against the Americans, and had appeared in two exhibition games. The San Antonio forward/guard was added to the Olympic squad Friday after Bradley Beal test

  • Torres, Odor homer to back Taillon as Yanks beat Red Sox 9-1

    NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres and Rougned Odor homered to back another strong start from Jameson Taillon as the depleted New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night. Playing without All-Star slugger Aaron Judge and five of his teammates who also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the Yankees won their second straight against rival Boston after dropping the first seven meetings this year. New York won two of three in a series originally set for four games before Thursday's schedu