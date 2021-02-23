Breilting’s New Watch Is Not for Squares
A squircle is a real shape. Who knew? Different from an elilipse, an ellipsoid, a squround or an asrtoid (not an asterorid, as in “a small planet” – it’s a mathematical curve), a squircle, as you might have guessed, is the intermediate shape between a square and a circle. It’s the shape of Apple’s apps in iOS. Or Instagram’s logo, where the outline of the camera is... a squircle.
The squircle is a feature of Breitling’s new racing themed sports watch, used for the two central chronograph counters. With its silver dial and yellow and orange details, the Top Time Deus Limited Edition is an idiosyncratic take on its Top Time chronograph, originally from the 1960s and relaunched after 55 years in a spruced-up version last March. That watch entered into pop culture lore when it became the model Q kitted out Sean Connery’s James Bond with in 1965’s Thunderball (it came with an in-built Geiger counter).
This model is a collaboration with the Australian lifestyle brand Deus Ex Machina, whose USP is casualwear for snowboarding, surfing and particularly motorbiking.
After years of being best-known for its excellent pilot’s watches, and arguably slightly less excellent adverts starring John Travolta, this new model is another example of Breitling’s commitment to being seen as an “active lifestyle” brand, as demonstrated by last year’s SuperOcean Heritage ’57 and Endurance Pro models.
“Bikers, boarders, surfers, Bitcoin nomads ... this is a timepiece for dynamic people of action, purpose, and style. Our versatile Top Time Deus celebrates having the freedom to explore the world your way, at your pace,” says Breitling CEO Georges Kern.
The back of its 41-millimeter stainless-steel case features Deus Ex Machine artwork of a motorcyclist at full pelt, designed by Deus creative director Carby Tuckwell. Its chronograph hand is in the shape of lightning bolt. Then there’s the squircle-shaped chronograph counters, plus the Deus logo and its adage “In benzin veritas” (‘truth in Benzin”, ie: petrol).
The brand has also announced a new “squad”, “the Deus Squad", featuring Hawaiian competitive surfer Sierra Lerback, French motorcycle engineer and designer Jeremy Tagand and Californian bike and surfer Forrest Minchinton, Breitling has also become the official timekeeper of the Deus Swank Rally – an annual motorcycle championship celebrating vintage bikes in diverse locations around the world, from Italy to Bali.
Quirky without being wacky, vintage-inspired without looking retro, the Top Time Deus Limited Edition is an unexpectedly out-there design move from Breilting.
Clearly, the Swiss watchmaker is committed to moving in cooler and cooler squircles.
The Top Time Deus Limited Edition is an edition of 1,500 and is available now, priced £4,100. breitling.com
