Bregman walk-off homer lifts Astros over Dodgers 7-6 after Ohtani hits NL-high 32nd home run

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a game-ending homer off Blake Treinen in the ninth inning that sailed over the left-field train tracks, and the Houston Astros overcame Shohei Ohtani's National League-leading 32nd home run to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 on Saturday night.

Houston trailed 5-0 in the sixth and 6-4 in the eighth before Yainer Diaz tripled off Daniel Hudson, and Jeremy Peña and Jon Singleton hit RBI singles.

Bregman drove a 1-0 sinker from Treinen (5-3) that went 407 feet for his 14th home run.

Josh Hader (4-5) pitched a perfect ninth for the Astros (55-49), who have won three straight and 22 of 33.

Los Angeles (62-44) has lost three of four following a five-game winning streak.

Cavan Biggio hit an RBI double in the second and Ohtani doubled the lead in the third with 443-foot drive into the second level in right, a 118.7 mph drive, according to Statcast.

Gavin Lux and Teoscar Hernández hit RBI singles in the fifth and Biggio homered in the eighth, his fourth this season and second with the Dodgers.

Diaz, Peña, Jake Meyers and Victor Caratini had four straight two-out RBI singles in the sixth against Evan Phillips. With two on, Anthony Banda struck out Jon Singleton.

Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Houston's Ronel Blanco gave up four runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings, tying a career high with nine strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (right hip inflammation) allowed four runs and eight hits in four innings Friday night in a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Manager Dave Roberts said Buehler will have another rehab start “and hopefully, get through the fifth then we will see where that goes.” ... 1B Freddie Freeman was placed on the family emergency list and C Hunter Feduccia was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (neck discomfort) threw over 50 pitches in a bullpen Saturday, manager Joe Espada said. Verlander’s next step will be throwing off a game mound next week, Espada said. … RHP Luis Garcia (right elbow surgery) will throw a bullpen session early next week, Espada said.

UP NEXT

Astros RHP Spencer Arrighetti (4-8, 5.65 ERA) starts Sunday in the series finale against Dodgers RHP River Ryan (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press