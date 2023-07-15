This ‘Breezy’ Summer Dress with a Unique Silhouette Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

It comes in 25 colors

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

If you’re looking for a one-and-done summer outfit, consider scooping up this airy dress while it’s on sale at Amazon.

Right now, the Anrabess Asymmetric Tiered Maxi Dress is 25 percent off at Amazon. The summer dress has adjustable spaghetti straps and a relaxed silhouette, meaning it won't cling to you on hot sweaty days. But the standout design detail is the asymmetrical tiers with ruching that give the dress a flowy look.

Easy to dress up or down, the cute dress can be worn as a cover-up to the beach, or paired with comfortable sneakers or strappy sandals for other casual outings like going to the park or running errands. For a more elevated look, style it with your favorite jewelry and espadrilles.

Anrabess Asymmetric Tiered Maxi Dress, $45 (Save $15)

Amazon

$60

$45

Buy on Amazon

The dress is available in sizes S to XL and comes in 25 colors and patterns, including navy blue, bright yellow, and a vibrant floral print. It usually costs $60, but it’s currently on sale for $45 in every color.

Over in the customer review section, more than 1,000 shoppers, including some who received the dress for free to test out, have given the dress a five-star rating, with hundreds calling out their favorite things about it. They describe it as “breezy,” “flattering,” and “comfy,” with several raving about the “soft” fabric.

One shopper wrote that they, “love this dress for summer/spring,” and explained, “This dress is very flowy, which allows for a lot of breathability during hotter seasons.” They also added: “The fabric is lightweight but not sheer.” And another reviewer shared, “I wore it to a summer wedding in Florida and felt cute and comfortable.”

There’s no end date posted for this deal, so check out more colors below. Then, head to Amazon to pick up the Anrabess Asymmetric Tiered Maxi Dress while it’s marked down.

