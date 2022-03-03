Breezer Ventures Inc to Acquire Magnum Finest Spirits Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Breezer Ventures, Inc. (OTC:BRZV). Further to the company's new release from September 21, 2021, the company is pleased to announce its plans to proceed with it's acquisition of Magnum Finest Spirits Inc.

Magnum is a distilled spirits and marketing company offering products with a centuries long history of outstanding quality. What separates Magnum from the pack is innovative, environmentally conscious packaging using bag in a box (BIB) technology, and innovative billboard style labeling.

Never to be associated with discount or bulk, Magnum 1770 branded products include an exceptional Bourbon, premium Vodka, an esteemed Gin, as well as trending flavored Spirits.

Breezer enters into this acquisition with the intentions of funding further development, inventory, marketing and brand awareness, and a full national launch. Magnum has offices in Las Vegas NV, and Southern California.

Freddy Figueroa, Breezer President stated "We have done extensive research into the spirits industry trends, forecasts, and growth segments and enthusiastically agree with Magnum's direction and focus. We are looking forward to maximizing the potential of their core products, and introducing market disrupting new products in the future."

Upon completion of the definitive agreement, Breezer anticipates a name and symbol change. Consistent with Breezer's new direction, company director, Kim Halverson has resigned to make room for incoming beverage industry leaders the company has been in discussions with, and which the company anticipates joining our board of directors in the near future, alongside our experience rich board of advisors.

