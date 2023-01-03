Breeze Airways announces $39 and $69 flights from SRQ to two Northeast destinations

Breeze Airways has announced bargain airfares from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to two Northeast destinations.

One-way tickets are on sale from SRQ to

Hartford, Connecticut, for $39

Westchester County Airport near White Plains, New York, for $59. White Plains is about 35 miles north of New York City.

The sale runs through Thursday, Jan. 5, for travel from Jan. 11 through Feb. 14.

“With so many amazing destinations in Breeze’s network, what better way to start the new year than with a fun, affordable trip with added flexibility and ease,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president, said in a press release.

“There’s no better time to visit New York and Connecticut’s winter wonderland.”

Breeze Airways started service in May 2021 and added SRQ to its network on June 4, 2022, with service to Hartford, Conn. Breeze added service between SRQ and White Plains on Nov. 5, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased at www.flybreeze.com or via the Breeze app.