Is Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

In 2016, Pat Ward was appointed CEO of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Pat Ward's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Breedon Group plc is worth UK£1.3b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£1.1m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£581k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from UK£817m to UK£2.6b, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£1.5m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On an industry level, roughly 47% of total compensation represents salary and 53% is other remuneration. So it seems like there isn't a significant difference between Breedon Group and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package.

So Pat Ward is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Breedon Group has changed over time.

Is Breedon Group plc Growing?

Over the last three years Breedon Group plc has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 13% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 7.8% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Breedon Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 5.5% over three years, many shareholders in Breedon Group plc are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Pat Ward is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We'd say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but it's disappointing to see negative shareholder returns over three years. We'd be surprised if shareholders want to see a pay rise for the CEO, but we'd stop short of calling their pay too generous. Looking into other areas, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Breedon Group that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

