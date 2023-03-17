Breeding ospreys reunite at Scottish wildlife park

Dan Barker, PA Scotland
·2 min read

Two breeding ospreys have returned to their nest on the same day for the first time at a Scottish wildlife reserve – arriving within hours of each other.

Female NC0 arrived at her nest in the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve in Perthshire at 7.43am on Friday, and six hours later her mate LM12 returned – performing a sky dance just before landing.

Ranger Sara Rasmussen said she was delighted to see the pair back again at the loch, the first time ever the pair have arrived back on the same day.

“This is the earliest NC0 has ever arrived back and is looking in very good health after her long flight. She was ‘nestorating’ straight away – giving the nest a tidy up,” said Ms Rasmussen

Osprey LM12 Arrives at Loch of Lowes Wildlife Reserve (Scottish Wildlife Trust)
Osprey LM12 Arrives at Loch of Lowes Wildlife Reserve (Scottish Wildlife Trust)

“I was totally delighted to see her back this morning. When I saw her looking up from the nest into the sky, I grabbed a pair of binoculars and sure enough she had spotted her breeding mate LM12. Last year, LM12 was first back with a record date of March 13.

“It is wonderful to have them both back together to breed and on the same day makes it extra special.”

NC0 was ringed as a chick near Loch Ness in 2016, and first bred in 2020. She has successfully raised five chicks.

And this will be the 12th breeding season for male osprey LM12 at Loch of the Lowes.

Ospreys were extinct in Britain for much of the 20th century.

They began to recover in the 1960s and an estimated 300 pairs of ospreys now breed in the UK each summer.

Most of these birds migrate to West Africa, but some winter in Spain and Portugal.

The Osprey Protection Programme at the Loch of Lowes Wildlife Reserve receives money from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Laura Chow, head of charities at the People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “The Scottish Wildlife Trust’s reserve and webcam provide a perfect opportunity to view these incredible birds of prey up close and to learn more about their breeding behaviours and the challenges they face rearing a brood of young.”

Latest Stories

  • Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, Wears Form-Fitted Dress in Cheeky Throwback: ‘Curves Ahead’

    Jamie Lee Curtis wears a form-fitted dress with a plunging back in a recent “Freaky Friday” throwback Instagram post, posing next to a sign: “Danger Curves Ahead.”

  • New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market

    BEIJING (AP) — Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say. Other experts have not yet verified their analysis, which has yet to appear in a peer-reviewed journal. How the coronavirus began sickening people remains uncertain. The sequences will have to be matched to the genetic record of how t

  • Truckee Dog Takes Stroll Meters Above Traffic as Vertiginous Snowbanks Linger

    A resident of Truckee, California, filmed her dog taking his daily stroll on snowbanks that were meters above traffic, after the region amassed several feet of snow in a series of snowstorms.The footage was recorded by Jenelle Potvin and shows the adorable Bruno “cruising on top of the hard packed snow,” Potvin told Storyful.She published the footage to Twitter, where she wrote that the snowbanks were “still pretty high after nearly one week of rain.” Credit: Jenelle Potvin via Storyful

  • ‘Scary.’ 450-pound bear found dead along highway, rattling North Carolina community

    It’s 100 pounds larger than average, officials say.

  • ‘It’s coming right at us.’ Huge bears confront couple hiking in Alaska, TikTok shows

    “I was more nervous about being looked at as a plaything for the bears.”

  • ‘Gangster’ bird sent 8-foot alligator scrambling back to pond, Florida video shows

    “I am honestly more afraid of sandhill cranes than I am of gators. They are crazy.”

  • Drone photos show dramatic rise in California reservoirs after record-setting rain, snow

    Photos from the California Department of Water Resources show how water levels rose at Lake Oroville and Lake Folsom reservoirs after winter storms.

  • Tucker Carlson Says We’re Ignoring the Good Parts of Climate Change

    Fox NewsWe should all look on the bright side of global warming, Tucker Carlson argued Thursday night.During a diatribe on the subject—in which he denied the existence of any human influence on the Earth’s rapid warming, contradicting the vast majority of meteorological and atmospheric scientists—America’s most-watched cable news host said that climate change has “upsides to it and downsides to it.”Carlson began his monologue not by highlighting a particular cold stretch of weather to express do

  • Images from space show a 5,000-mile bloom of seaweed threatening the beaches of Florida

    Satellites captured the "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt," a bloom of brown algae stretching from the coast of West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Drought over? Spring outlook finds relief -- and flood risk

    The winter precipitation wiped out exceptional and extreme drought in California for the first time since 2020, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Thursday in a seasonal, nationwide outlook that came as parts of the state are under water. In neighboring Nevada, flood warnings were in effect and rushing water prompted some evacuations overnight in one of Arizona's tourist towns. It could be more than a year before the extra moisture has an effect on the shoreline at Lake Mead that straddles Arizona and Nevada.

  • 90-Year-Old Tortoise Fathers Three Hatchlings at Houston Zoo

    Mr Pickles, a 90-year-old radiated tortoise, is the father of three hatchlings following a surprise egg-laying at the Houston Zoo.According to a statement shared with Storyful, a herpetology keeper happened upon radiated tortoise Mrs Pickles, Mr Pickles’ companion, as she was laying eggs at closing time.It is unlikely the eggs would have hatched on their own if the keeper hadn’t been in the right place at the right time, the statement added, as “the soil in Houston isn’t hospitable to the Madagascar native tortoises.”The statement said Mr Pickles is the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, and the newest father, after the three eggs hatched.Mr and Mrs Pickles have been together since she arrived in 1996, but the pair have only birthed one “little Pickle” previously, in 1997, the zoo said.Footage shared with Storyful shows the new hatchlings, named Dill, Gherkin, and Jalapeno, walking around in an enclosure at the zoo.According to the statement, the baby tortoises will remain behind the scenes until they are big enough to safely join their parents’ enclosure. Credit: Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo via Storyful

  • Tropical moisture to drop up to 60 cm of snow on parts of Ontario

    A memorable storm is in the works for folks across parts of northern Ontario, with a dreary rain event on tap for much of southern Ontario.

  • Impressive slug of snow on tap in Ontario as March breakers return home

    Folks returning home from March break could run into nasty road conditions through this weekend as a long-duration storm approaches the province.

  • Truro bakery owner wants better communication of scheduled power outages

    When Piper Bowes first learned her bakery was set to lose power multiple days this week, it wasn't from Nova Scotia Power. Instead, she found out through one of her employees at Red Knot Bakery in Truro, N.S., who'd seen a post about upcoming street maintenance on the town's Facebook page. It was only last Friday, three days before the outages were set to begin, that Bowes says NSP employees came into her business to inform her about the disruption. "Being told on a Friday … is not enough time f

  • Train Derails In Washington Reservation Leaking Diesel Fuel: Officials

    State officials estimated that up to 5,000 gallons may have leaked, though the train company said it's far less. The incident came hours after another BNSF derailment.

  • Adelaide Zoo's Tiger Cubs Get Purr-fect Results at Vet Check

    Three young Sumatran tiger cubs from Adelaide Zoo have passed their second health checks with purr-fect results, the zoo said.Footage from Zoos SA shows the cubs being checked over by the zoo’s veterinary team and playing with their mother, Delilah.The cubs, two females and one male, were microchipped, vaccinated, and weighed.Senior keeper of carnivores Arliah Hayward said the cubs were growing well. “We can tell by their paws, they are going to be impressive tigers! They are growing up quickly and are definitely developing their own little personalities," she said.“The little boy loves following Delilah around and playing with her. He is the most vocal of the trio and loves his minced meat," Hayward said. “His sisters are opposites; one is quieter while the other is very independent and confident!”The male cub weighed in at 8.7 kg, while his sisters weighed in at 7.5 kg and 7.6 kg respectively, the zoo said.The cubs are the offspring of Kembali and Delilah, Adelaide Zoo’s two adult Sumatran tigers, and were born on December 21 last year.The animals will be named through a public competition, the zoo said. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful

  • Nuclear power plant leaks 400,000 gallons of radioactive water

    A nuclear plant in the US leaked 400,000 gallons of radioactive water through a broken pipe, raising fears that the liquid has seeped into the ground.

  • Floodwaters Swamp West-Central Arizona Amid Weather Warnings

    Floodwaters inundated west-central Arizona as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood warning for the region on Thursday, March 16.Footage posted to the Yavapai County Flood Control District Twitter page shows floodwaters flowing down a street in Cottonwood, Arizona.The NWS said the flooding could cause “deadly travel conditions.” Credit: Yavapai County Flood Control District via Storyful

  • Pink, fuzzy and lurking deep in the ocean — new lobster species is one of 5 just found

    They may be lobsters, but you won’t find them on the menu.

  • 'The most snow I’ve seen all my life': Snow in Northeast; high winds and power outages in California

    The heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds from two storms that slammed the Northeast and California eased Wednesday but still threatened havoc.