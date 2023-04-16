Brecon Beacons to be renamed over links to climate change

Photo of the mountains - Yui Mok/PA

The Brecon Beacons are to be renamed over concerns that the word “beacon” is out of step with the fight against climate change.

The national park will now be officially referred to as the “Bannau Brycheiniog” National Park, granting the landscape a Welsh name, and steering clear of any associations with historical signal fires.

Officials said the symbol of a flaming beacon emitting carbon “does not fit with the ethos” of the national park as an eco-friendly organisation.

However, on Sunday night, a senior Conservative source attacked the decision as “pure virtue signalling” that would “do nothing to actually help the environment”.

Hiker stands on rocky outrcrop overlooking the landscape - Michael Roberts/Getty Images

Catherine Mealing-Jones, the chief executive of Brecon Beacons National Park, said: “We’re an environmental organisation. We’re trying to cut carbon and push to net zero. So, having a carbon burning beacon just isn’t a good look.

“We’ve had awful wildfires over the last few years. So anything that kind of promotes that idea that fire in the landscape is a good thing made us feel that it probably wasn’t the look we’re going for.”

The name change is in “direct response to the climate and biodiversity emergency”, and is part of a broader new vision for the park that includes onshore wind turbines and reduced sheep numbers. The park aims to reach net zero in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

The linguistic reasoning behind the name change has sparked fears in Westminster that a precedent may be set for changing names if they happen to inflame the sensitivities of environmentalists.

‘Is it April Fools day?’

Sir Robert Goodwill, the Tory chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee, told The Telegraph: “Next thing they’ll be renaming Burns’ Night.”

He said that place names like “Coalville” or “Blackburn” might be equally at risk under the logic of avoiding links to carbon-emissions, adding: “I have to say that I have never made the association between the Beacons and fire.

“I think it is more important to retain historical names as part of our heritage. I had to recheck my diary when I heard this ludicrous suggestion just to make sure it wasn’t April Fools’ day.”

There is no definitive historical evidence of warning beacons ever being lit on the peaks.

Aside from environmental concerns, it has been argued that there are historical and cultural reasons for the new name, which refers to the legendary 5th century kingdom of King Brychan, and the plural of the Welsh word for peaks.

“That’s the name that we’ve always had. Brecon Beacons was almost imposed on it later in its history,” Mrs Mealing-Jones said.

In addition, the central Beacons mountain range is only a fraction of the park’s 520 square mile geography.

“It’s something that we are almost reclaiming as much more meaningful to the landscape that we’re responsible for. The fit of our park is much more akin to the Old Kingdom of King Brychan.”

The new name, pronounced Ban-eye Bruck-ein-iog, will be included on all signage and promotional material in coming months, but people will be free to choose whichever name they prefer, Mrs Mealing-Jones said.

“Many people who we love to welcome to the park will continue to call it the Brecon Beacons. That’s absolutely fine.”

The move follows a similar decision by the Snowdonia National Park Authority last year to use the names Yr Wyddf for the mountain and Eryri for the region.

‘Pleased to promote Welsh language’

“The landscape is shaped by the people and the language and the heritage,” said Mrs Mealing-Jones. “As a national park, we are not just duty bound, but we are pleased to promote Welsh language and Welsh heritage.”

Visitors will also be encouraged to arrive by public transport to help the park cut its carbon footprint, although Mrs Mealing-Jones acknowledged that may not be straightforward.

Although the park maintains that visitor numbers, which reach more than three million a year, are sustainable, Mrs Mealing-Jones called for visitors to avoid the most popular peaks on busy holidays.

“We want people to understand the special qualities of the park, you know, the special places, culture, heritage, and feel a bit more of a sense of responsibility about visiting the park.”