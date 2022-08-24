Brecht made theatre what it is today – we were foolish to forget him

·6 min read
Key player: Bertolt Brecht - Getty
Key player: Bertolt Brecht - Getty

Watching the Berliner Ensemble present The Caucasian Chalk Circle in Paris in 1955, Kenneth Tynan – at his zenith as a critic – was in awe. “It is as shocking and revolutionary as a cold shower,” he declared after watching Brecht’s epic parable about a governor’s child who, abandoned by his mother, gets raised by a maid-servant, winds up inside a chalked circle and becomes subject to a judicial tug-of-war (to determine which of the two maternal rivals should keep him).

“Once in a generation the world discovers a new way of telling a story; this generation’s pathfinder is Brecht, both as playwright and director.”

For Tynan, Bertolt Brecht was a catalyst for creative renewal: he created work on a large canvas, and dealt with serious questions about morality and society. Forged by the tumult of the 20th century, the Bavarian-born, Marxism-steeped Brecht critiqued and escaped the Nazis, and, in 1949, after exile in Hollywood, settled in Soviet East Berlin, setting up the Berliner Ensemble. Amid the rubble of post-war Europe and the clutter of bourgeois theatre, Tynan saw him as ushering in a new era.

Though Brecht died just a year later, aged 58, Tynan was correct in his assertions of his significance. He left behind around 50 stage-plays, among them masterpieces such as Chalk Circle, Mother Courage, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, The Life of Galileo and, with Kurt Weill, The Threepenny Opera.

Even so, when was the last time you read critical astonishment at Brecht to match Tynan’s? The last major Brecht revival at the National, The Threepenny Opera, elicited an underwhelmed review from the critic of Tynan’s old outlet The Observer – “the overall effect is neither frightening nor jolting”. That was typical.

Antony Sher as Arturo Ui - Alamy
Antony Sher as Arturo Ui - Alamy

In his day he caused uproar; biographer Stephen Parker describes the 1930 Leipzig premiere of the Brecht/Weill opera The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny as “one of the biggest scandals in the theatre of the Weimar Republic”, with audience members trading blows and the Nazis enraged. Nowadays, he tends to invite distant respect. And whereas, in the 1980s, he came round often, in the 2010s there were roughly a third fewer productions, around 20 in all.

Part of the problem is that while Brecht modulated his didacticism with humour and song, his mission still entailed instruction and stimulated intellectual activity. Compounding the aura of sweat and possible tears of boredom, he has long been a classroom staple on GCSE and A-level curricula.

One of the leading authorities on Brecht, the director and author Stephen Unwin, says he has acquired a major image problem. “Brecht in Britain has been let down by poor translations, and not enough engagement with the content. It’s grown-up, complicated, poetic writing, Shakespearean in its aspiration, but it gets associated with people marching about overacting and everyone goes: why bother?”

The man himself is more in the dock these days than he was in his first flush of veneration. Though not a member of the Communist party, his sympathy for the revolutionary Left and shameful silences in denouncing Soviet oppression mark him as being on the wrong side of history. American scholar John Fuegi caused a stir in the 1990s, accusing Brecht of crucial creative reliance on his female companions without due credit. “Not fair”, according to Unwin, but the taint lingers.

Now, in the age of cancel culture, his claim to attention looks more tenuous still, if you factor in the offensive “Orientalism” of some of his plays including The Good Person of Szechwan (1943), about a female Chinese shop-keeper (Shen Teh), forced to adopt a stern male alter-ego to survive.

Glenda Jackson in Mother Courage - Alamy
Glenda Jackson in Mother Courage - Alamy

Even so, the odd thing is that British theatre wouldn’t be what it is without Brecht’s influence and inspiration. The post-war generation took ample leaves out of his book, with Bill Gaskill bringing in both Brecht plays and principles to the Royal Court. Meanwhile, the “meta-theatrical” quality he pioneered has seeped into the mainstream.

The musical phenomenon of the 21st century, Hamilton, which delivers American history in a consciously modern anachronistic diverse form, is full of break-out addresses by arch-enemy Aaron Burr, propelling the story while prodding you to notice its fabulation – his introduction to the Schuyler sisters (“There’s nothing rich folks love more/ Than going downtown and slummin’ it with the poor...”) has a Threepenny sheen to it.

Director Christopher Haydon affirms: “There’s a line in Hamilton, ‘Don’t modulate the key and then not debate with me’, which is literally the show going ‘This is a musical’ – and consciously or not, that’s Brecht. The techniques of allowing the audience to suspend their disbelief on the one hand and know that it’s fakery on the other, every theatre and director does that.”

In fact, Haydon is directing a new production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle at the Rose Kingston this autumn and he is not the only millennial theatre-maker taking on Brecht with a new-found zeal. A spirit of liberty-taking is enabled by greater open-mindedness from the estate (the European rights used to be tightly controlled by Brecht’s daughter Barbara (1930-2016). Could it be that we are about to see a major surge of productions?

Reuben Joseph, Waylon Jacobs, Jake Halsey-Jones and Emile Ruddock in Hamilton - Danny Kaan
Reuben Joseph, Waylon Jacobs, Jake Halsey-Jones and Emile Ruddock in Hamilton - Danny Kaan

The Doncastrian Chalk Circle, by Chris Bush, who has relocated the action to the South Yorkshire city, utilises a local chorus of over 70 as part of the National’s “Public Acts” project. “I think Brecht would be with us,” argues its director James Blakey. “The play is about the value of an unconventional family and community, and this is a very contemporary expansion of that notion. We’ve also turned it into a musical – some of the songs feel Brechtian, in that they’re self-consciously performative, but some are more like traditional musical theatre. I think that hybrid is exciting.”

A similar approach is being adopted by Haydon, who is framing the action within a refugee camp. “There are a lot of songs. We’ve cast Carrie Hope Fletcher as Grusha [the adoptive mother] partly because she has a musical fan-base who won’t have seen Brecht before. For us, the challenge is to reassure everyone: look, this isn’t homework, it’s an incredible mixture of the profane and the sublime.”

Meanwhile, Nina Segal has created a new version of The Good Person of Szechwan which will tour next March. “ I’m writing from the perspective of being South East Asian and the company will be heavily South East Asian, but we’re following Brecht in not making Szechwan too specific as a place. It’s about finding a balance, and hopefully it will feel radical again.”

Segal thinks the cost of living crisis will renew audiences’ interest in Brecht’s beady eye for systemic failures – “It’s now affecting people who always thought this sort of thing always happened to other people.” Unwin agrees: “We’ve been so caught up in other identity questions, of gender and other diversities, but actually the poor are still with us and Brecht was interested in that.”

The best of Brecht may even be yet to come. The copyright on his plays is set to expire in due course and Blakey is optimistic. “I think we’re about to get some very wild, radical, relevant and contemporary Brecht productions.”

Almost 70 years on, it looks like Tynan’s prediction is coming full circle.

‘The Doncastrian Chalk Circle’ is at Cast, Doncaster (castindoncaster.com), Sat-Mon; ‘The Caucasian Chalk Circle’ is at the Rose Kingston (rosetheatre.org), Oct 1-22; ‘The Good Person of Szechuan’ is at the Sheffield Crucible and Lyric Hammersmith next spring  (ett.org.uk)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Notification on manager’s related parties transactions

    Apranga APB has received notifications on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded between MG Investment UAB, legal entity closely related to chairman of the board Darius Mockus, and the family members of Darius Mockus (see attachments). Rimantas PerveneckasApranga Group General Manager+370 5 2390801 Attachments Notification on managers transactions_Ina Mockiene Notification on managers transactions_Marija Mockute Notification on managers transactions_Rojus Mockus Notification on manage

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Nova Scotia ties best ever medal count at Canada Games

    Led by a strong contingent of paddlers, Nova Scotia tied its best total of medals at the Canada Summer Games this year. Nova Scotia placed fifth in the overall medals standings with 56 medals, including 22 gold, at the games in Niagara, Ont., from Aug. 6 to 21. Dartmouth's Lily Baert led the Nova Scotia canoe/kayak team by winning six of the team's 34 medals. "It was a lot of fun and it was a cool event because as paddlers we don't normally compete with a lot of other athletes in different sport

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • B.C. lacrosse team wins gold for teammate recently diagnosed with cancer

    Ben Pawluk, a 17-year-old lacrosse player from Victoria, B.C., watched Sunday as his British Columbia teammates won gold at the 2022 Canada Summer Games on the other side of the country. Two of his jerseys hung behind the team's bench throughout the tournament. While his friends competed in box lacrosse in Niagara Falls, Ont. — and ultimately took out Team Ontario in the final — Ben was undergoing chemotherapy in a Vancouver hospital. "It sucks not being able to make the memories with them there

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Allegations of harassment, abuse, transphobia emerge within 'You Can Play'

    A former director of the organization, which works "to ensure the safety and inclusion" of LGBTQ+ athletes and fans, is alleging serious issues within it.

  • Auger-Aliassime drops quarterfinals match in straight sets to Coric in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the