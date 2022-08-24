Brecht made theatre what it is today – we were foolish to forget him

Key player: Bertolt Brecht - Getty

Watching the Berliner Ensemble present The Caucasian Chalk Circle in Paris in 1955, Kenneth Tynan – at his zenith as a critic – was in awe. “It is as shocking and revolutionary as a cold shower,” he declared after watching Brecht’s epic parable about a governor’s child who, abandoned by his mother, gets raised by a maid-servant, winds up inside a chalked circle and becomes subject to a judicial tug-of-war (to determine which of the two maternal rivals should keep him).

“Once in a generation the world discovers a new way of telling a story; this generation’s pathfinder is Brecht, both as playwright and director.”

For Tynan, Bertolt Brecht was a catalyst for creative renewal: he created work on a large canvas, and dealt with serious questions about morality and society. Forged by the tumult of the 20th century, the Bavarian-born, Marxism-steeped Brecht critiqued and escaped the Nazis, and, in 1949, after exile in Hollywood, settled in Soviet East Berlin, setting up the Berliner Ensemble. Amid the rubble of post-war Europe and the clutter of bourgeois theatre, Tynan saw him as ushering in a new era.

Though Brecht died just a year later, aged 58, Tynan was correct in his assertions of his significance. He left behind around 50 stage-plays, among them masterpieces such as Chalk Circle, Mother Courage, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, The Life of Galileo and, with Kurt Weill, The Threepenny Opera.

Even so, when was the last time you read critical astonishment at Brecht to match Tynan’s? The last major Brecht revival at the National, The Threepenny Opera, elicited an underwhelmed review from the critic of Tynan’s old outlet The Observer – “the overall effect is neither frightening nor jolting”. That was typical.

Antony Sher as Arturo Ui - Alamy

In his day he caused uproar; biographer Stephen Parker describes the 1930 Leipzig premiere of the Brecht/Weill opera The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny as “one of the biggest scandals in the theatre of the Weimar Republic”, with audience members trading blows and the Nazis enraged. Nowadays, he tends to invite distant respect. And whereas, in the 1980s, he came round often, in the 2010s there were roughly a third fewer productions, around 20 in all.

Story continues

Part of the problem is that while Brecht modulated his didacticism with humour and song, his mission still entailed instruction and stimulated intellectual activity. Compounding the aura of sweat and possible tears of boredom, he has long been a classroom staple on GCSE and A-level curricula.

One of the leading authorities on Brecht, the director and author Stephen Unwin, says he has acquired a major image problem. “Brecht in Britain has been let down by poor translations, and not enough engagement with the content. It’s grown-up, complicated, poetic writing, Shakespearean in its aspiration, but it gets associated with people marching about overacting and everyone goes: why bother?”

The man himself is more in the dock these days than he was in his first flush of veneration. Though not a member of the Communist party, his sympathy for the revolutionary Left and shameful silences in denouncing Soviet oppression mark him as being on the wrong side of history. American scholar John Fuegi caused a stir in the 1990s, accusing Brecht of crucial creative reliance on his female companions without due credit. “Not fair”, according to Unwin, but the taint lingers.

Now, in the age of cancel culture, his claim to attention looks more tenuous still, if you factor in the offensive “Orientalism” of some of his plays including The Good Person of Szechwan (1943), about a female Chinese shop-keeper (Shen Teh), forced to adopt a stern male alter-ego to survive.

Glenda Jackson in Mother Courage - Alamy

Even so, the odd thing is that British theatre wouldn’t be what it is without Brecht’s influence and inspiration. The post-war generation took ample leaves out of his book, with Bill Gaskill bringing in both Brecht plays and principles to the Royal Court. Meanwhile, the “meta-theatrical” quality he pioneered has seeped into the mainstream.

The musical phenomenon of the 21st century, Hamilton, which delivers American history in a consciously modern anachronistic diverse form, is full of break-out addresses by arch-enemy Aaron Burr, propelling the story while prodding you to notice its fabulation – his introduction to the Schuyler sisters (“There’s nothing rich folks love more/ Than going downtown and slummin’ it with the poor...”) has a Threepenny sheen to it.

Director Christopher Haydon affirms: “There’s a line in Hamilton, ‘Don’t modulate the key and then not debate with me’, which is literally the show going ‘This is a musical’ – and consciously or not, that’s Brecht. The techniques of allowing the audience to suspend their disbelief on the one hand and know that it’s fakery on the other, every theatre and director does that.”

In fact, Haydon is directing a new production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle at the Rose Kingston this autumn and he is not the only millennial theatre-maker taking on Brecht with a new-found zeal. A spirit of liberty-taking is enabled by greater open-mindedness from the estate (the European rights used to be tightly controlled by Brecht’s daughter Barbara (1930-2016). Could it be that we are about to see a major surge of productions?

Reuben Joseph, Waylon Jacobs, Jake Halsey-Jones and Emile Ruddock in Hamilton - Danny Kaan

The Doncastrian Chalk Circle, by Chris Bush, who has relocated the action to the South Yorkshire city, utilises a local chorus of over 70 as part of the National’s “Public Acts” project. “I think Brecht would be with us,” argues its director James Blakey. “The play is about the value of an unconventional family and community, and this is a very contemporary expansion of that notion. We’ve also turned it into a musical – some of the songs feel Brechtian, in that they’re self-consciously performative, but some are more like traditional musical theatre. I think that hybrid is exciting.”

A similar approach is being adopted by Haydon, who is framing the action within a refugee camp. “There are a lot of songs. We’ve cast Carrie Hope Fletcher as Grusha [the adoptive mother] partly because she has a musical fan-base who won’t have seen Brecht before. For us, the challenge is to reassure everyone: look, this isn’t homework, it’s an incredible mixture of the profane and the sublime.”

Meanwhile, Nina Segal has created a new version of The Good Person of Szechwan which will tour next March. “ I’m writing from the perspective of being South East Asian and the company will be heavily South East Asian, but we’re following Brecht in not making Szechwan too specific as a place. It’s about finding a balance, and hopefully it will feel radical again.”

Segal thinks the cost of living crisis will renew audiences’ interest in Brecht’s beady eye for systemic failures – “It’s now affecting people who always thought this sort of thing always happened to other people.” Unwin agrees: “We’ve been so caught up in other identity questions, of gender and other diversities, but actually the poor are still with us and Brecht was interested in that.”

The best of Brecht may even be yet to come. The copyright on his plays is set to expire in due course and Blakey is optimistic. “I think we’re about to get some very wild, radical, relevant and contemporary Brecht productions.”

Almost 70 years on, it looks like Tynan’s prediction is coming full circle.

‘The Doncastrian Chalk Circle’ is at Cast, Doncaster (castindoncaster.com), Sat-Mon; ‘The Caucasian Chalk Circle’ is at the Rose Kingston (rosetheatre.org), Oct 1-22; ‘The Good Person of Szechuan’ is at the Sheffield Crucible and Lyric Hammersmith next spring (ett.org.uk)