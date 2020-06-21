This breathwork teacher swears by these calming strategies to ease her stress and anxiety

Sundays are a day to recharge and reset by hanging with friends, turning off your phone, bathing for hours on end, or doing whatever else works for you. In this column (in conjunction with our Instagram Self-Care Sunday series), we ask editors, experts, influencers, writers, and more what a perfect self-care Sunday means to them, from tending to their mental and physical health to connecting with their community to indulging in personal joys. We want to know why Sundays are important and how people enjoy them, from morning to night.

Jasmine Marie, a breathwork practitioner and founder of Black Girls Breathing and Adulting With Ease, has been trying to spend her Sundays resting and doing absolutely nothing—but it hasn’t been easy. With the growth of her breathwork community, the self-described “homebody” has had to place her focus on her business’ needs. “This past Sunday, we had a virtual breathwork session where 267 Black womxn were signed up,” Marie tells HelloGiggles. After sessions like these, the 29-year-old, who has been living in Atlanta, adds, “I’m pretty tired from holding space and trying to wind down in time to watch Insecure.”

Since her Sundays aren’t as relaxing as she would like them to be, Marie has been implementing new calming strategies to help ease her stress. “I’m creating a whole new self-care routine for myself and my business [during] these times,” she says. “I’m relearning what [self-care routines] are going to work for me right now—and that’s part of the process, too.”

One of those new routines is not using an alarm to wake up in the morning. “[It] feels so good and allows my day to flow with good sermons, podcasts, and anything else that feels good to my soul,” Marie says.

For this week’s Self-Care Sunday, we spoke to Maire to learn more about her current weekend routine. Here, in her own words, are her go-to Sunday activities, plus advice for people who want to start breathwork but don’t know where to begin.

Mental Health

I’ll say that it’s as normal [as it can be] during these times, I find myself experiencing more moments of anxiety and scattered energy. When I feel this, I try to give myself some grace that I’m truly doing the best that I can right now. Acknowledging, dropping into my body to feel it, then using whatever tool is beneficial in the moment to shift the energy.

Go-to best mental health practices

My coffee runs followed by a walk in the park. Sometimes I’ll read at the park before I hit the track with a relaxing playlist.

Wind-down practices

I’ve re-introduced baths back into my routine. Epsom salts and some aromatherapy get me ready for bed.

Jasmine Marie

Physical Practices

Home cleaning

If my physical space feels clear, I feel clear. So getting my space tidy and clean for the week creates the perfect atmosphere for me to begin my week feeling anew.

Workouts

I’ll walk. I tried to do at-home workouts, but the message I received from my body during this season is to “chill.” So walking 1.5 miles most days out of the week feels really good and restorative to me right now.

Home upgrades

I did order a new diffuser that’s been making my space feel even more comforting.

Community Care

Staying connected with loved ones

We started off consistently FaceTiming and planning Netflix WatchParty dates, but that got overwhelming fast. Now, we just check-in with each other when it’s been a minute—but [we’re] always texting. In general, my close friends are low-maintenance and low-pressure, and we respect each others’ boundaries.

Post-quarantine to-dos

[I want to] go to a good brunch spot! Travel and connect with all my friends that I miss.

Jasmine Marie

Personal Joys

Self-care routine

I’ve become obsessed with my skincare routine. [I’ve been] watching the Beauty Within channel on YouTube and discovering how to optimize my daytime and nighttime routine.

Quarantine silver livings

[I don’t miss] networking events of any kind. No, I don’t want to know what you do for a living. Can we just enjoy the food and talk about random things?

Advice for people who don’t know where to begin with breathwork

There’s no right or wrong. Fall into your body. Trust it. It knows what it’s doing and how to shift energy.