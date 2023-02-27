Breathtaking Northern Lights seen across UK in rare phenomenon

Michael Murphy
·2 min read
Crosby Beach on the Merseyside coastline, north of Liverpool - Dominic Darvell/pictureexclusive.com
Crosby Beach on the Merseyside coastline, north of Liverpool - Dominic Darvell/pictureexclusive.com

Dynamic patterns of glowing green, pink and purple have been spotted by stargazers as far south as Kent and Cornwall.

The natural light display, also known as an aurora, is typically seen in high-latitude regions around the Arctic and Antarctic.

Aurora's rare deep red light display over Culloden Battlefield, near Inverness, Scotland - Land of Light Photography/Bav Media
Aurora's rare deep red light display over Culloden Battlefield, near Inverness, Scotland - Land of Light Photography/Bav Media

It is formed by a solar flare erupting on the Sun, which releases electrically charged particles that collide with gas molecules in Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The interaction emits green and red colours over our poles, meaning in the UK the Northern Lights are often only visible in Scotland and parts of northern England.

Sheerness in north Kent on Monday - James Bell / Alamy Live News
Sheerness in north Kent on Monday - James Bell / Alamy Live News

However, in a rare occurrence, the phenomenon has been seen in the South of England, and is expected to be visible in parts of the UK again tonight.

A spokesman from the Met Office shared images taken of the brilliant light display from across the country last night.

Lights seen over Lochindorb fresh water loch, north of Grantown on Spey in the Highland council area of Scotland - CAPTURE MEDIA AGENCY // editor@capture-media.co.uk
Lights seen over Lochindorb fresh water loch, north of Grantown on Spey in the Highland council area of Scotland - CAPTURE MEDIA AGENCY // editor@capture-media.co.uk

“A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK,” the spokesman wrote in a tweet late last night.

Tom Kerss, a Royal Observatory astronomer, described the process by which huge clouds of electrically charged particles, generated by solar storms, interact with the earth’s atmosphere.

“These particles then slam into atoms and molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere and essentially heat them up,” he told the Royal Museums Greenwich. “We call this physical process ‘excitation’, but it’s very much like heating a gas and making it glow.”

What stargazers are seeing therefore are atoms and molecules in our atmosphere colliding with particles from the Sun, according to The Royal Observatory, and the aurora's wavy patterns and 'curtains' of light are caused by the lines of force in the Earth’s magnetic field.

Latest Stories

  • Highly Intelligent and Possibly Invincible Super Pigs Are Invading America

    A special breed of highly intelligent super pigs from Canada have started to travel south into the northern United States. Here's what we know.

  • 'Never-ending drought emergency': Italy's iconic Venice canals have dried up

    As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.

  • Massive king cobra emerges in family's living room while they watch TV

    A couple were shocked when a massive king cobra emerged in their living room while they were watching TV.The 12ft long snake emerged from a cardboard box in the corner of the room in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, on Friday afternoon February 24.Husband Prachit Thongdonpho, 59, and his wife Sopha, 52, watched in horror as the deadly snake slithered up the wall of their bungalow.He called the emergency number and wildlife handlers arrived at the home. They caught the snake and released it back into the wild around 15 miles from the village.Traumatised wife Sopha said: 'The snake was as thick as my calf. It was so big it could have eaten a cow.'Researchers found that 7,000 people are treated for snake bites each year in Thailand. Suchai Suteparuk from the Division of Toxicology at Chulalongkorn University reported that 30 of those die, with cobras being the biggest killer.

  • Potent Ontario storm likely to disrupt travel with wintry cocktail

    Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.

  • Officials in Texas and Michigan say they were unaware the toxic waste cleanup from the Ohio derailment was being sent to their communities

    Ohio Gov. DeWine's office said the EPA paused the removal of hazardous waste from the derailment site to put in place "additional oversight measures."

  • Thousands without power as California storms bring rain, snow and cold

    Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.

  • Winter storm covers much of B.C. in snow, more expected in some regions

    VANCOUVER — A weekend weather system has covered much of British Columbia in snow, and Environment Canada is warning more may be on the way for some areas of the province. Parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast received up to 40 cm of snow, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley received between 10 and 25 cm, while northern B.C. and the central Interior saw around 30 cm in some areas. Vancouver International Airport says 88 per cent of originally scheduled flights for Sunday will operat

  • Accumulating snow coats B.C.'s South Coast, makes travel arduous

    Although snow eases Sunday morning on the B.C. South Coast, travel will remain difficult through the day

  • How this facility in central Alberta is giving new life to oil waste

    Out of the thousands of oil facilities that dot Brazeau County, one stands out from the rest. Instead of producing, compressing or pumping fuel, Recover Energy Services Inc. recycles oil from drilling waste. The company's facility is located just outside Lodgepole, about 170 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. "I'm pretty proud of what our team has accomplished here," CEO Stan Ross said. When a new oil well gets drilled, sometimes thousands of metres deep, companies use a drilling fluid, such as a

  • LA snow dusts Hollywood sign as winter storm tightens grip

    San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.

  • Environment Canada forecasts heavy snowfall across much of B.C.

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province. The weather office is forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley and all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island. It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 c

  • Dangerous travel across the South Coast as heavy snow lasts into Sunday

    Heavy snow accumulations will make for dangerous travel for the B.C. South Coast this weekend.

  • British Columbia City Transformed Into Winter Wonderland Amid Heavy Snowfall

    Campbell River, British Columbia, was transformed into a winter wonderland following heavy snowfall in the region on Saturday, February 25.Footage posted to Twitter by Julie Collis snows a snow-covered trees and buildings.City authorities warned residents of a snowfall warning and said city crews would be working to keep the community clear and safe on February 25.According to local news reports, Environment Canada forecast up to 20 centimeters (approximately 8 inches) of snow in the region. Credit: Julie Collis via Storyful

  • Sustainable Saskatchewan $1.1M ad campaign: Selling the province or 'greenwashing' the problem

    If you have been in an airport in Canada recently you might have noticed an advertising campaign promoting a "Sustainable Saskatchewan." The Sustainable Saskatchewan website and digital media campaign, launched late last year, has brought the message to 10 Canadian airports with digital ads that read: "If you're looking for opportunities to partner, innovate and sustainably develop natural resources, Saskatchewan is the best place in the world to do it." However, critics say the government's cam

  • Earthquake: Brynmawr, Cardiff and valleys feel tremors

    The 3.7 magnitude quake - south Wales' largest in five years - is felt by people in Birmingham.

  • Michigan Researchers Find Every River Fish They Test Contains 'Forever Chemicals'

    “It just demonstrates how ubiquitous these chemicals are in the environment,” one researcher said.

  • More rain coming to SoCal through Wednesday after epic snowstorm moves out

    A winter storm carving a path through Southern California slackened Saturday, leaving sleet, snow and record-setting rain in its wake.

  • Winter weather forces Yosemite to close; severe storms forecast in Oklahoma, Kansas: Weekend weather

    Snow and rain kept pummeling California on Saturday before shifting eastward to the central U.S.

  • An alligator rescued in Brooklyn's Prospect Park has a bathtub stopper stuck in her body

    The nearly five-foot alligator was found "extremely emaciated" in a lake in New York City's Prospect Park, the Wildlife Conservation Society said.

  • Driving a hybrid could save you money vs. an EV — depending on where you live

    Depending on where you live, you might spend less on fuel driving a hybrid than an electric vehicle, a new study by Consumer Reports has found.