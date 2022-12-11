‘All That Breathes’ Wins Best Feature at the IDA Awards

Anne Thompson
The International Documentary Association (IDA) announced the winners in 18 categories at the 38th annual IDA Documentary Awards Ceremony on December 10, 2022 at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Jenny Yang, the show was live-streamed on IDA’s YouTube channel.

Shaunak Sen’s Indian eco-documentary “All That Breathes” won Best Director, Editing, Feature Film, and the Pare Lorentz Award, beating out in that category Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Sara Dosa’s Best Cinematography and Writing winner “Fire of Love,” Simon Lereng Wilmont’s “A House Made of Splinters,” Edward Buckles’ “Katrina Babies,” Isabel Castro’s “Mija,” Daniel Roher’s “Navalny,” Akuo de Mabior’s “No Simple Way Home,” Lukasz Kowalski’s “The Pawnshop,” and Neasa Ní Chianáin and Declan McGrath’s “Young Plato.”

The winner of the Sundance Film Festival 2022 Grand Jury Prize for World Documentary, “All the Breathes” is building momentum on the awards circuit, winning the Gotham Award for Best Documentary, landing in the National Board of Review’s Top Five Documentaries, and earning a nomination for an Indie Spirit Award.

This year the IDA Documentary Awards shortlists and nominees were selected by independent committees of 310 documentary makers, curators, critics, and industry experts from 52 countries. IDA received 806 total submissions in all categories; 40 percent were internationally produced or co-produced projects from 86 countries.

The full list of winners is below.

“Fire of Love” - Credit: NatGeo
“Fire of Love” - Credit: NatGeo

NatGeo

38th IDA Documentary Award Winners

Best Feature

“All That Breathes” (India, United States, United Kingdom | Sideshow and Submarine Deluxe in association with HBO Documentary Films | Director/Producer: Shaunak Sen | Producers: Aman Mann, Teddy Leifer)

Best Short

“Haulout” (United Kingdom | Rise And Shine World Sales, The New Yorker | Directors/Producers: Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev)

Best TV Feature Documentary or Mini-Series Nominees

Fannie Lou Hamer’s “America: An America ReFramed Special” (United States | American Documentary, GBH WORLD Channel, The Bitter Southerner, Black Public Media, PBS | Director: Joy Elaine Davenport | Producers: Hannah Paul, Sharon Wong, Robert Y. Chang  | Producer: Carmen L. Vicencio | Producer/Executive Producer: Monica Land | Executive Producers: Selena Lauterer, Leslie Fields-Cruz, Erika Dilday, Chris White, Christopher Hastings)

Best Curated Series

“POV” (United States | PBS | Executive Producers: Erika Dilday, Chris White)

Best Episodic Series

“Origins of Hip Hop” (United States | A&E | Executive Producers: Peter Bittenbender, Slane Hatch, Mark Grande, Brad Abramson, Elaine Frontain Bryant)

Best Multi-Part Documentary

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” (United States | SHOWTIME Documentary Films, Boardwalk Pictures Production, WKB Industries | Director/Executive Producer: W. Kamau Bell | Executive Producers: Katie A. King, Andrew Fried, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Vinnie Malhotra)

Best Short-Form Series

“POV Shorts” (United States | PBS | Producer: Opal H. Bennett | Executive Producers: Erika Dilday, Chris White)

Best Stand-Alone Audio Documentary

“Documenting a Death by Euthanasia” (United States | The New York Times | Host/Reporter: Lynsey Addario | Sound Engineers: Corey Schreppel, Marion Lozano | Producers: Sayre Quevedo, Annie Brown, Wendy Dorr, Mike Benoist)

Best Multi-Part Audio Documentary or Series

“Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s” (Canada | Spotify | Host: Connie Walker | Sound Engineers: Emma Munger, Catherine Anderson | Producers: Ellen Frankman, Max Green, Anya Schultz, Chantelle Bellrichard, Betty Ann Adam)

“Louis Armstrong’s Black &amp; Blues” - Credit: Dennis Stock
“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” - Credit: Dennis Stock

Dennis Stock

Best Music Documentary

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” (United States | Apple TV+ | Director/Producer: Sacha Jenkins | Producers: Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Julie Anderson)

David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award

“Requiem for a Whale” (Israel | The Steve Tisch School of Film and Television, Tel Aviv University | Director/Producer: Ido Weisman)

Best Cinematography

“Fire of Love” (United States, Canada | National Geographic, NEON | Cinematographers: Maurice Krafft, Katia Krafft, Pablo Alvarez-Mesa)

Best Editing

“All That Breathes” (India, United States, United Kingdom | Sideshow and Submarine Deluxe in association with HBO Documentary Films | Editor: Charlotte Munch Bengtsen, Vedant Joshi)

Best Music Score

“The Melt Goes On Forever: The Art & Times of David Hammons” (United States | Composer: Ramachandra Borcar)

Best Writing

“Fire of Love” (United State, Canada | National Geographic, NEON | Writers: Sara Dosa, Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput, Shane Boris)

ABC News VideoSource Award

“Riotsville, U.S.A.” (United States | Magnolia Pictures | Director: Sierra Pettengill | Producers: Sara Archambault, Jamila Wignot)

Pare Lorentz Award

“All That Breathes” (India, United States, United Kingdom | Sideshow and Submarine Deluxe in association with HBO Documentary Films | Director/Producer: Shaunak Sen | Producers: Aman Mann, Teddy Leifer)

HONORABLE MENTION: “Nuisance Bear” (Canada | The New Yorker | Directors/Producers: Jack Weisman, Gabriela Osio Vanden | Producer: Will N. Miller)

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

