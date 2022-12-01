The Breathable Sneakers Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff Wear on Repeat Are Up to 50% Off Now in a Rare Sale

Ruby McAuliffe
·4 min read

The Hollywood-favorite shoes make the perfect gift, too.

<p>Getty Images</p>

Getty Images

IMO, shoes are the most important wardrobe staple. There, I said it. Hear me out: Yes, handbags are essential for holding your on-the-go necessities, and you need a solid winter coat to stay warm, but unless you live on the beach, shoes can never be left behind. Whether you’re walking to your local coffee shop or running to catch the train, you need a good pair of sneakers that can handle it all — which is why you should invest in a pair that’s stylish, functional, and affordable.

One brand that meets this criteria is Allbirds; not only is it super popular among shoppers, but celebrities have also deemed it the unofficial ‘It’ shoe of the moment. Everyone from Blake Lively to Courteney Cox have worn the eco-friendly brand, with additional celebrity fans like Jessica Alba and Jennifer Garner. Best of all, Allbirds is offering up to 50 percent off during its Cyber Week sale.

Best Allbirds Cyber Week Deals:

Until December 2, you can save on celeb-loved sneakers, like the Wool Runners and Tree Runners, along with unique finds, such as the Tree Breezers, and Sugar Zeffers. Prices range from $29–$134, making this the best sale of the year, per the brand. With deals like this, you can shop for yourself and even snag a pair or two as holiday gifts. While I would love to splurge on all of these comfy-cute styles, I narrowed it down to a few stand-out pairs that celebs love just as much as I do.

Hilary Duff and Sarah Jessica Parker are both head over sneakers (get it?) for Allbird’s original shoe: the Wool Runners. Starting at $64, the kicks are made with soft Merino wool material. I own these myself (does this make me a part of the club, Hilary and SJP?) and especially love wearing them during the cold-weather months. The warm material keeps my feet cozy while the cloud-like sole puts comfort at the forefront. Duff and SJP own the style in neutral tones, but fun colors like teal and burgundy are also available. So, you’re guaranteed to find a colorway your giftee will adore.

Shop now: $64–$99 (Originally $110); allbirds.com

Not to mention, Mila Kunis might as well be our Allbirds ambassador, as she has worn the brand a handful of times since 2018. She specifically loves the Allbirds Tree Dasher 2, which is an upgraded version of the brand’s Tree Dasher 1. The difference between the two styles is a thicker sole made of cushier material and a non-slip outer grip. The shoe is also crafted with eucalyptus fiber, so the style breathes with every step. Kunis owns them in an all-white Blizzard version; however, you can score them in seven other color options. If you still need more convincing that this is the perfect gift, Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens, and Kate Hudson own the same pair.

<p>Allbirds</p>

Allbirds

Shop now: $119 (Originally $135); allbirds.com

Another celebrity-approved sneaker is the Allbirds Tree Runner. The now-$94 shoe is loved by Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and most recently, Camila Cabello. It’s one of the brand’s most-breathable and lightweight styles, and is great for wearing anytime, anywhere. Pair it with some classic blue jeans, a white tee, and voilà, outfit complete! It’s so good, I’d consider keeping this pair for yourself.

Shop now: $84–$94 (Originally $105); allbirds.com

There are 24 additional styles and 12 base colors to sort through — and that doesn’t even count the color combinations available. So, if you’re not sold on any of the above picks (doubtful), check out the Allbirds website for up to 50 percent off on shoes and sneakers before its Cyber Week sale wraps up on December 2.

Shop More of the Best Cyber Week Deals:

