Breathable Films Market Reach USD 4.8 Billion in 2028 | Breathable Films Industry CAGR of 8%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the breathable films market are Arkema, Fatra, a.s., NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, RKW Group, Covestro AG, Skymark, SILON, TEC LINE INDUSTRIES, DSM Engineering Plastics, AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC., Imerys, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. and more players profiled.

Pune India, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The breathable films market size was USD 2.6 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.8 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report Factors such as the ability to provide moisture control in various products and rising demand from food packaging will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, prominent players are offering breathable textile backsheet, which will boost the market growth.

List of Key Players Present in the Market

  • Arkema (Colombes, France)

  • Fatra, a.s. (Napajedla, Czechia)

  • NITTO DENKO CORPORATION (Osaka, Japan)

  • RKW Group (Mannheim, Germany)

  • Covestro AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

  • Skymark (Scunthorpe, U.K.)

  • SILON (Sezimovo Ústí II, Czech Republic)

  • TEC LINE INDUSTRIES (Rajkot, India)

  • DSM Engineering Plastics (Heerlen, Netherlands)

  • AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC. (Connecticut, U.S.)

  • Imerys (Paris, France)

  • TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Tokyo, Japan)

Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/breathable-films-market-102318

Segments

By type, the market is divided into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, polyurethane, and others.

Based on application, the market can be broken down into hygiene & personal care, food packaging, construction, medical, and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis by capturing critical aspects including leading companies, types, and applications. Additionally, the report contains ongoing industry developments and highlights ongoing market trends to present readers with a comprehensive prospect. Also, the report encompasses an analytical forecast at the global, regional, and a local level to further provide valuable insights into the sector. The report further encompasses factors that are expected to impact the market in a positive/negative manner.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Demand for Baby Diapers to Augment Market Share

Factors such as rising population, increasing demand for hygiene & comfortableness, and rising need for baby diapers will boost the breathable films market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, rising per-capita income, increasing population of per-capita, and rising population of working mothers will increase the footprint of the market. Also, prominent players offering breathable textile backsheet will further fuel the growth of the market.

However, volatility in raw material pricing will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period to a certain extent.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/breathable-films-market-102318

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Prominent Share due to Rising Demand from Pharmaceutical & Personal Care Products

Asia Pacific will occupy the largest breathable films market share during the forecast period due to increasing population and rising population from working mothers in the region. Additionally, rising demand from various sectors including pharmaceutical, personal care products, and food & beverages along with rising per-capita income among consumers will boost the growth of the market. Rising consumer awareness, increasing investment activities, and rising demand for processed foods will drive the market volume.

North America will hold a significant market share in terms of global contribution, owing to expanding construction industry and increasing building & architecture in the U.S. and Canada among others. Rising demand in terms of food packaging, heavy-duty snacks, and shopping bags will further fuel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Product Development & Mergers & Acquisitions to Bolster Market Share

The market is extremely fragmented with many dominant players operating in the industry. Dominant players are focused on increasing production capacity, mergers & acquisitions, improving product launches, and collaborations to increase market presence. For example, in November 2021, Polytex Fibers launched its line of recyclable films and bags produced from polyethylene. Others are focused on expanding its product outreach on a global scale to increase revenue.

Key Industry Development

  • February 2021 - Dow entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lucro Plastecycle, an Indian recycling company for the development and introduction of post-consumer recycled (PCR) based polyethylene (PE) film solutions in India. The agreement will allow Dow to launch a close-the-loop packaging solution to boost a circular economy in India, and additionally expand the company’s plastics circularity portfolio in Asia Pacific.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/breathable-films-market-102318

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends

    • Key Developments – Mergers, Acquisition, New Product Launches, Collaboration, Partnership, and Joint Venture

    • Latest Technological Advancements

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Breathable Films Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

TOC Continued…!

Read Related Insights:

Ethylene Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Oxide, Ethyl Benzene, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/breathable-films-market-102318

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points