Report Scope: This report will cover the breathable films industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, film types, materials, end uses and on-going trends.

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breathable Films: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127791/?utm_source=GNW





This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the breathable films industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the breathable films industry and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented for the size of breathable films segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026.Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and types of breathable films.



Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every industry around the world was impacted by the pandemic.



In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments around the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



The breathable films market is further segmented based on its film types: microporous and non-porous/monolithic.The market can be segmented by material as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane and others.



The market is also segmented into end uses like pharmaceuticals, medical, personal care and hygiene, food and beverages, apparel and clothing, building and construction and others.



Report Includes:

- 173 data tables and 16 additional tables

- An overview of the global breathable films market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation of the current market size both in terms of volume and value and market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

- Information on cast and blown film extrusion process for breathable films and other major manufacturing processes

- Market share analysis of the breathable films by film type, material, end use and geography; and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

- Coverage of product portfolios of PE breathable films producers, applications of polyurethane breathable films, and description of breathable films apparent production capacity

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Berry Global Inc., Covestro AG, DuPont, Kimberley Clark, LyondellBasell, RKW Group, Omya AG, and Mitsui Chemicals Co., Ltd.



Summary:

The global breathable films market was pegged at REDACTED tons in 2020 and is expected to have a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period to reach REDACTED tons in 2026.The breathable films market is anticipated to grow at higher rate on the back of growth in medical, pharmaceuticals and personal care, and hygiene industries.



About half of the breathable films are consumed by the personal care and hygiene industry for the production of sanitary napkins, diapers and adult incontinence products.The medical industry is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, especially during the pandemic due to increasing consumption of hospital disposables globally.



During the pandemic, industries including medical, pharmaceuticals and personal care and hygiene grew due to increasing consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene; however, industries such as construction, apparel and clothing, and food and beverages experienced downturns during this period.



The production of breathable films constitutes of around REDACTED of polymers or co-polymers.Commonly used polymers include polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane, polystyrene and polyamide.



Polyethylene is a widely used polymer, especially linear low-density polyethylene due to its excellent breathable properties and low price; however, low degradation of polyethylene is still a concern.Polyethylene-based breathable films account for around two-thirds of the total market in terms of volume and around half of the total market in terms of value.



Polyurethane is expected to grow at the highest rate due to its increasing applications and beneficial properties in the production of breathable films.



Pricing of breathable films depends on the polymer used; polyethylene is the cheapest polymer used for producing breathable films, followed by polypropylene and the others segment. Polyurethane is more expensive than other polymers and has limited supply in some regions.



By film type, the microporous segment holds the major share of the breathable films market, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. Microporous segment is expected to grow at the rate higher than the overall breathable films market due to its increasing applications in the medical and healthcare-related segments.



The global breathable films market is fairly fragmented, and the top players account for a small share of the market.Top manufacturers of breathable films include RKW, Omya AG, Trioplast Industrier AG, Berry Global and Mitsui Chemicals.



The top 10 players account for around REDACTED of the total market, which is anticipated to grow due to increasing merger and acquisition activities among manufacturers.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127791/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



