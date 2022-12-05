Breast Pumps Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Bailey Medical, Koninklijiye Phillips NV, Medela AG, Mayborn Group, Pigeon Corporation
Pune, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Breast Pumps Market by Product (Open System Breast Pump, Closed System Breast Pump), by Technology (Powered Breast Pump, Manual Breast Pump, and Electric Breast Pump), by Application (Personal Use and Hospital Grade) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Breast Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2021 to reach US$ 2.52 billion by 2030.
Download Sample PDF Brochure of Breast Pumps Market:
https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/breast-pumps-market/8010
Growth Drivers
The major drivers supporting market expansion is the introduction of technologically advanced products in the market. For instance, wearable breast pumps by willow wearable breast pumps are portable hence can be used anywhere. They offer more mobility and freedom than conventional pumping choices, which is why many nursing mothers regard them as a top infant necessity. Furthermore, through the Willow app, breast pumps Willow 3.0 and Willow Go can be connected and are remotely managed. Once the containers or breast milk bags (for Willow 3.0) are full, the pumps shut off automatically. Other drivers increasing the market revenue are government initiatives in many countries such as introducing campaigns for spreading awareness.
Excerpts from ‘by Product’
The global breast pumps market according to products is bifurcated into:
Pen System Pumps
Closed Systems Pumps
The closed system pumps segment is currently leading the market. Technological advancements in closed breast pumps market are the major factor influencing the market potential. For instance, wearable breast pumps are best in class product to collect milk without any leakage and is free from any contamination. The product is highly used in hospitals and clinics segment. Also, in some countries due to high pricing the closed breast pumps are rented.
Excerpts from ‘by Technology’
The global breast pumps market based on technology is segmented into:
Powered Breast Pump
Manual Breast Pump
Electric Breast Pump
Electrical pumps segment holds dominating position. The electrical pumps require less efforts, these are more comfortable and convenient to use. The segment growth is also supported by its high usage in hospitals and clinics. Manual breast pump segment is expected to grow with high CAGR in the forecast period due to its low pricing and females for occasional use generally opt for manual breast pumps.
Excerpts from ‘by Application’
Global breast pumps market-based application is bifurcated into:
Hospital Grade
Personal Use
The hospital grade segment holds majority of market share. The power and effectiveness of hospital-grade pumps are sometimes lacking in personal-use pumps. It is advantageous for women during the first few weeks while they are still building up a milk supply since this enhanced strength more nearly reflects baby's natural stimulation and milk removal. The category growth is anticipated to be accelerated by increased demand for Medela Symphony in hospital grade.
Excerpts from ‘By Region’
Regionally, the global breast pumps market has been segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Rest Of The World
North America is currently leading the global market. Factors contributing to this growth are increased healthcare standards, significant increase in patient count, and increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies leading to introduction of novel products in the market. The European breast pumps market is driven by factors such as growing prevalence, increased awareness, and presence of favorable reimbursement policies.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of the prominent players operating in the breast pumps market are:
Bailey Medical
Ameda Ag
Koninklijiye Phillips Nv Medela Ag
Ardo Medical Ag
Mayborn Group
Hygenia Llc
Pigeon Corporation
Acewin Co. Ltd.
Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd
For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit@
https://growthplusreports.com/report/breast-pumps-market/8010
Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2020
Base Year – 2021
Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030
Currency Used in the Report
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)
Technological Trends
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints/Challenges
Opportunities
GLOBAL BREAST PUMPS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT
Open System Breast Pump
Closed System Breast Pump
GLOBAL BREAST PUMPS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY
Powered Breast Pump
Manual Breast Pump
Electric Breast Pump
Scope of the Report:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
~US$ 1.76 billion
Revenue forecast in 2030
~US$ 2.52 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of ~4.58% from 2022 to 2030
Base year for estimation
2021
Forecast period
2022-2030
Segments covered
Product, Technology, Application, and Region
Regional scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
Granular insights at global/regional/country level
Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
Winning imperatives
Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Distributor Landscape Assessment
Pipeline Assessment
Pricing Intelligence
Customer Base Assessment
Investment & Initiatives Analysis
'Business Profile' of Key Players
Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Breast Pumps Market Report (2022-2030) at:
https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=ACUjEQn7B8FFqG8olJSKAuztDmJJfURaoRNQBwiU&report_id=8010&license=Single
CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/