Breast Imaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

The global breast imaging market is estimated to be USD 4528. 9 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 7403. 4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8. 4% from 2022 to 2027. The ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 showed an impact on the breast imaging market because hospital and healthcare services were significantly reduced due to social distancing measures taken by governments across the globe.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic not only affected the global economy but also showed a huge impact on the functioning of general hospital care for non-COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the globe. According to an article appearing in the JAMA Network in August 2020, there has been a significant decline in breast cancer diagnoses (by as much as 51.8 percent) in the United States from March 1, 2020, to April 18, 2020. This is expected to have had a negative impact on breast imaging manufacturers as their demand has reduced significantly.

The breast imaging market is driven by the factors such as the growing prevalence of breast cancer, technological advancements in the field of breast imaging, and investment from various organizations in breast cancer screening campaigns. According to Breast Cancer Care WA, it is estimated that in 2019, 19,371 Australian women were diagnosed with breast cancer or approximately 53 each day, which accounts for approximately 14% of all new cancer cases diagnosed in 2019. On the other hand, in breast imaging procedures the subject or patient is exposed to multiple sets of radiations for therapeutic purposes.

The rising awareness and various programs on breast screening have been contributing to the rapid market growth. These screening programs have been shown to save lives as compared with unscreened populations. For example, the National Breast Cancer Screening Programme in the Netherlands was designed for women between the age 50 and 75 years. As per the programme once every 2 years, women of this age group were invited for a mammogram. Similarly, as per the government’s national screening program in Australia, Breast Screen Australia, women aged 50-74 need to undergo free mammograms every two years.

The growth is also being fueled by the launch and growing adoption of advanced mammography devices with innovative technologies. In July 2019, FUJIFILM’s American subsidiary launched its Tomosynthesis Biopsy option for the ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system. With the new option, clinicians can enhance diagnostic care for patients by using tomosynthesis biopsy to target a lesion previously undetectable on images from full-field digital mammography (FFDM) alone. Many companies are also engaging in collaborations and partnerships to increase their market share. Hence owing to the aforementioned factors the market is anticipated to propel at high growth rates.

Key Market Trends

Mammography Holds the Major Market Share in Global Breast Imaging Market

The mammography segment of the global breast imaging market is growing due to the many initiatives taken for the early detection of breast cancer. For instance, the United States Preventive Services Task Force has developed guidelines for mammography screening.

Moreover, the growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of breast cancer across the world will also surge the demand for mammography. As per the American Cancer Society, In 2019, there were around 8,130 Ductal carcinomas in situ (DCIS) and 37,150 invasive breast cancer new cases among females aged between 40 to 49 years reported in the United States. Thus, the rising prevalence of breast cancer will boost the demand for mammography.

Additionally, the National Cancer Institute conducts and facilitates many organizations to develop their guidelines. Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women. Since mammography is the standard technique used to screen breast cancer, governments and other healthcare organizations around the world are taking initiatives to provide women, between the ages of 50 and 75, access to mammography screening. This is increasing the global demand for mammography.

In addition, there have been a number of advancements in the field that prevent over-diagnosis and provide better sensitivity to detect smaller carcinomas. These continuous advancements in this field are expected to augment the mammography segment of the global breast cancer screening tests market.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share in Global Breast Imaging Market

Geographically, North America is anticipated to witness the largest market share over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing burden of breast cancer coupled with advancing healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure are the major factors supporting the market growth.

According to BreastCancer.org, as of January 2020, there were more than 3.5 million women with a history of breast cancer in the United States, and the death rates were higher for breast cancer than any other cancer. Also, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, an estimated 27,400 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the country for 2020. This represents 25% of all new cancer cases in women by 2020, with 5,100 women dying from breast cancer. Moreover, the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer is implementing the 2019-2029 Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control to improve equity in the cancer system and to deliver world-class cancer care to everyone in Canada. In addition, several non-profit organizations and acts, such as the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), The National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, The Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Treatment Act who are providing fund for screening programs and creating awareness about the various types of screening methods among the population. Hence, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, rising awareness, growing geriatric population, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructures are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Breast Imaging Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence, by introducing new products and reducing the side effects of the procedures. Key players present in the market include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., General Medical Merate SpA, Koninklijke Philips NV among others.

