Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer Spurs Growth

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3d printed medical devices market will grow from $2.87 billion in 2022 to $3.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. The 3D printed medical devices market is expected to grow to $9.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.3%.



North America was the largest region in the breast imaging devices market in 2022. Asia Pacific was the second largest market in breast imaging devices market. The regions covered in the breast imaging devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rising prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to contribute to the breast imaging devices market's growth. A growing number of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), hormonal imbalances, menopause, and various reproductive disorders have significantly increased the risks of breast cancer.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, impacting 2.1 million women annually. Breast cancer causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths among women.

For instance, in 2020, according to the American Institute of cancer research, there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer cases around the world. It was estimated that 9.3 million cases were in men and 8.8 million in women. Among them, lung and breast cancers are the most common cancers in the world, and about 12.5% and 12.2% of the new cases are diagnosed in 2020.



The high cost associated with breast imaging devices is expected to limit the growth of the market shortly. The cost of digital mammography systems varies for different models and companies.

For instance, the cost of the 2D model's mammography systems ranges between $65,000 to $95,000 for GE Healthcare and Hologic, Inc products. Whereas 3D models of the same company range between $90,000 to $200,000. In addition to this, the premium 3D models of GE Healthcare and Hologic Inc. are priced between $1,40,000 to $2,75,000. Therefore, the high cost of breast imaging systems is a major concern for end-users, which is predicted to hinder the growth of the breast imaging devices market over the forecast period.



Major players operating in the breast imaging devices market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as the launch of technologically advanced or innovative products and product portfolio expansion, which is likely to be a leading trend in the breast imaging market. Various companies are introducing new advanced devices in the market to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment. For instance, in March 2021, Siemens Healthineers, a company operating in breast imaging devices based in Germany launched a new software solution Mammovista B.smart that works on AI technology and boosts the breast image reading process, tracks, and analyses the workflow. It has features such as it reduces the loading time and helping the radiologist in reading the number of patient databases.



In February 2021, SmartBreast, a US-based manufacturer of molecular breast imaging devices acquired GE Healthcare's Discovery NM750b Molecular breast imaging assets. The acquisition would strengthen the offerings of SmartBreast. GE Healthcare is a US-based manufacturer of diagnostic imaging devices.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Tomosynthesis; Breast Ultrasound; Breast MRI; Mammography; Nuclear Imaging; Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Ionizing; Non Ionizing

3) By End User: Hospitals & Clinics; Breast Care Centers; Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.57 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.09 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Breast Imaging Devices Market Characteristics



3. Breast Imaging Devices Market Trends And Strategies



4. Breast Imaging Devices Market Trends - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Breast Imaging Devices Market Size And Growth



6. Breast Imaging Devices Market Segmentation

7. Breast Imaging Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Breast Imaging Devices Market



9. China Breast Imaging Devices Market



10. India Breast Imaging Devices Market



11. Japan Breast Imaging Devices Market



12. Australia Breast Imaging Devices Market



13. Indonesia Breast Imaging Devices Market



14. South Korea Breast Imaging Devices Market



15. Western Europe Breast Imaging Devices Market



16. UK Breast Imaging Devices Market



17. Germany Breast Imaging Devices Market



18. France Breast Imaging Devices Market



19. Eastern Europe Breast Imaging Devices Market



20. Russia Breast Imaging Devices Market



21. North America Breast Imaging Devices Market



22. USA Breast Imaging Devices Market



23. South America Breast Imaging Devices Market



24. Brazil Breast Imaging Devices Market



25. Middle East Breast Imaging Devices Market



26. Africa Breast Imaging Devices Market



27. Breast Imaging Devices Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Breast Imaging Devices Market



29. Breast Imaging Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



