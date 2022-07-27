Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Others), By (Chemotherapy Drugs (Anthracyclines, Taxanes, Antimetabolites, Others), By Hormone Therapy (Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators, Aromatase Inhibitors, Others), By Targeted Therapy (Monoclonal Antibodies, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, Herceptin, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), and By Region.

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310351/?utm_source=GNW

The global breast cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Growing geriatric population susceptible to several chronic illnesses such as cancer is propelling the growth of the global breast cancer therapeutics market.

Breast cancer incidence and prevalence rates are expected to rise globally, boosting the global breast cancer therapeutics market.As a result, significant investment in research and development activities and technological advancements in cancer biology and pharmacology promote breast cancer therapeutics.

Continuous advancements aid in the molecular understanding of breast cancer, and the introduction of novel solutions have reduced breast cancer mortality rates in recent years. Newly developed therapeutics effectively slow cancerous cell growth and proliferation, which is projected to boost the global breast cancer therapeutics market in the coming years.

The rising global prevalence of breast cancer and increasing demand for effective treatments for a large number of patients are expected to drive growth in the breast cancer therapeutics market.Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide, and improved diagnostic solutions are expected to drive market growth.

Because of the numerous benefits of preventive care and early treatment, individuals sought diagnostic procedures, fueling the global breast cancer therapeutics market growth.

The global breast cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow as a result of government breast cancer screening initiatives and supportive programmes introduced by public organisations.According to the WHO report, early detection of breast cancer helps to reduce breast cancer mortality and increases the survival rate among patients with breast cancer.

Many governments around the world encourage people to get screened for breast cancer, particularly women over the age of 50. Screening initiatives and public awareness campaigns are expected to increase the use of drugs for the effective treatment of breast cancer, propelling the global breast cancer therapeutics market growth over the forecast period.

The global breast cancer therapeutics market is segmented into type, end users, and regional distribution.Based on the type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapies, targeted therapy, and others.

The targeted therapy is anticipated to register the highest growth in the global breast cancer treatment market, owing to emergence of personalized approach to improve clinical outcomes. Besides, developments in the treatment of metastatic hormone receptor-positive breast cancer have further accelerated the utilization of target-based therapies.

Key players operating in the global breast cancer treatment market are Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Merck Co. & Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Halozyme Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023–2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global breast cancer therapeutics from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global breast cancer therapeutics market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast the global breast cancer therapeutics market based on therapy, end user, region, and company.
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global breast cancer therapeutics market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global breast cancer therapeutics market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global breast cancer therapeutics market.
• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global breast cancer therapeutics market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global breast cancer therapeutics market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The analyst calculated the market size of the Global breast cancer therapeutics market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global breast cancer therapeutics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Therapy:
o Chemotherapy
Anthracyclines
Taxanes
Antimetabolites
Others
o Hormone Therapy
Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators
Aromatase Inhibitors
Others
o Immunotherapies
o Targeted Therapy
Monoclonal Antibodies
Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor
Herceptin
Others
o Others
• Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End-User:
o Hospitals
o Specialty Clinics
o Ambulatory Surgical Centers
o Others
• Breast Cancer Diagnostics, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global breast cancer therapeutics market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310351/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Pete Rose to appear on field in Philadelphia next month

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball. Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongsi

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal