Breast cancer patients get proton beam therapy on NHS, in world-first trial

Every year some 30,000 breast cancer patients in the UK are offered radiotherapy following surgery - PA Wire

British scientists have launched a proton beam therapy trial to assess whether the precision treatment can help breast cancer patients.

Researchers want to examine whether certain patients would benefit from the treatment over traditional radiotherapy.

A small number of breast cancer patients are at greater risk of long-term heart problems after having traditional treatment.

It is hoped that offering these patients proton beam therapy – which can target radiotherapy beams more precisely – will deliver enough radiotherapy to breast tissue while minimising "off-target" radiation to the heart.

Every year some 30,000 breast cancer patients in the UK are offered radiotherapy following surgery.

Standard radiotherapy uses high energy x-rays to destroy cancer cells and reduce the chance of the disease returning.

The treatment is effective for the vast majority of patients but for less than 1 per cent of people treated, traditional radiotherapy can lead to heart problems later in life as the breast tissue and the lymph nodes are located close to the heart.

Some patients already have an underlying increased risk of heart problems.

Scientists wish to assess whether patients will benefit from Proton beam therapy using charged particles instead of x-rays to target tumours more precisely.

Almost 200 patients will take part in the trial, which is being led by researchers at the University of Cambridge, The Institute of Cancer Research, London and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

They will be treated at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, or University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, with those travelling far from home offered accommodation.

The trial is being funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research and the Medical Research Council.

"Although only a very small group of people are affected by a higher risk of heart problems later in life, it can still be a serious issue," said trial chief investigator Professor Charlotte Coles, from the University of Cambridge.

"Most patients treated with radiotherapy have decades of healthy life ahead of them and we need to do everything we can to avoid possible future heart problems related to treatment.

"Standard breast radiotherapy is really effective for most people with very few side effects, but there is a small group of patients for whom proton beam therapy may be a better option."