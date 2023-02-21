Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market to Observe Prominent Growth of USD 8,651.50 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Segmentation Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global breast cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach the value of USD 8,651.50 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research recently conducted a qualitative study titled " Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market " which involved extensive analysis and reporting. The study was supported by a plethora of market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, which were thoughtfully presented across multiple pages for easy comprehension. The full analysis provided insights into the market that were informative and actionable. A wide-ranging Breast Cancer Diagnostics advertising report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. This market report is a synopsis about how is the market status right now and how will it be in the forecast years for Breast Cancer Diagnostics industry. Also, this market report gives in-depth knowledge of recent developments, and product launches are, while also keeping the track of recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, and competitive research in the global market industry. The report provides awareness of all the drivers and restraints which are derived through SWOT analysis. Breast Cancer Diagnostics is a professional and detailed market report that highlights primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis.



Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global breast cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach a value of USD 8,651.50 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Test type accounts for the largest diagnostic type segment in the market due to rising breast cancer patients and technological advancements in the treatment of breast cancer globally. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Story continues

Get a PDF Sample of the Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-breast-cancer-diagnostics-market

Breast cancer is a disease in which the uncontrolled growth of malignant cells in the breast tissue occurs more often in women than in men. Breast cancer is the uncontrolled cell division of breast cells, which are the most common cells in the mammary glands and ducts. Some symptoms of breast cancer include a lump or lump in the breast, bloody discharge from the nipple and a change in the shape of the nipple or breast. Breast cancer treatment depends on the stage of cancer. Its treatment consists of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, and surgery.

Breast cancer is another type of cancer that is more common in women than in men. A number of the symptoms of the sickness hold bleeding secretion from the reproductive organ, a lump or block within the breast, and variations in the texture or form of the breast or nipple. Breast cancer treatment depends on the stage of cancer. In addition, its treatment includes radiotherapy, therapy, hormone therapy and surgery. Early detection of carcinoma is essential for the effective treatment of the disease. Early detection of the disease also leads to better outcomes, including many treatment options, better survival and better quality of life. Increasing pressure and demand for new forms of treatment or methods of treatment are due to the rapidly increasing spread of diseases.

Fundamental Aim of Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Report

In the Breast Cancer Diagnostics market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Breast Cancer Diagnostics Players

Opportunity

Initiatives are taken by the government

Government is focusing on increasing the initiative for breast cancer treatments with advanced techniques to improve the health of patients. Providing he number of insurances, such as benefits, has been increased so that ordinary people can choose treatment and take advantage of available medicines and treatments to improve their quality of life. In developing countries such as China and India, the government has launched several programs and initiatives to raise awareness about the disease. This has greatly increased the demand for breast cancer diagnosis and disease management therapies. Increasing mergers and acquisitions between pharmaceutical companies and government agencies are among the main trends in the global breast cancer market.

Rates of new breast cancer cases have risen 0.6% per year from 2010-2019, and death rates have risen an average of 1.7% per year for the same time frame. As the breast cancer patient rate is increasing, the use of treatments and advanced technologies for the diagnosis of cancer will increase, which is an opportunity for market growth.

The Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

General Electric,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

FUJIFILM Corporation,

Abbott,

Hologic, Inc.,

OncoStem,

Provista Diagnostics,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Myriad Genetics, Inc.,

Illumina, Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

BD,

NanoString.,

Cepheid,

BIOMÉRIEUX,

Exact Sciences Corporation,

Biocept, Inc., and

Abacus ALS.

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-breast-cancer-diagnostics-market

Recent Development

In November 2022, Koninklijke Philips N.V., announced the global launch of a next-generation compact portable ultrasound solution at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting to bring the diagnostic quality associated with premium cart-based ultrasound systems to more patients. It is portable and versatile with good image quality or performance. It is Compatible with Philips ultrasound systems Affiniti and EPIQ transducer. This has helped company to expand its product portfolio.

In November 2022, Siemens Healthineers and Atrium Health, a leading not-for-profit healthcare provider known for leading pediatric, cancer and cardiac care programs, have announced a multi-year value partnership1. This strategic agreement focuses on improving access to care in Atrium Health's service area in the southeastern United States, improving health equity and increasing economic mobility. Atrium Health is acquiring more than $140 million in equipment and devices from Siemens Healthineers, including advanced imaging technology, radiation oncology and precision endovascular robotics. This has helped the company to expand their business.

Key Market Segments Covered in Breast Cancer Diagnostics Industry Research

Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Test Type

Imaging

Genomic Test

Blood Test

Others

Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type

Ductal Carcinoma In Situ

Invasive Ductal Carcinoma

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Metastatic Breast Cancer

Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Others

Key Growth Drivers:

Launch of technologically advanced diagnosis & therapeutics to aid growth

Breast cancer is the most common disease in the population, occurring mainly in women with proliferative disease. Breast cancer develops in the breast tissues. Symptoms of breast cancer include lumps in the breast, differences in the size and shape of the breast, discharge from the nipples, and itchy, scaly red patches on the skin. This disease spreads in body with increasing symptoms such as bone pain, swollen lymph nodes, difficulty in breathing and many others. Increasing research and development with new technologies and treatments developed for breast cancer will significantly contribute to market growth.

Moreover, Technological advances in imaging are creating new opportunities for improvements in both screening and early detection. One technology advance is 3-D mammography, also called breast tomosynthesis. This procedure takes images from different angles around the breast and builds them into a 3-D-like image.

In the recent times, several advancements in technology is changing the fate of cancer diagnostics, as mentioned above some of the recent advancements, several other technologies are currently under trial phase which are on the limit of changing the process of breast cancer diagnostics. These technological advancements in the field are acting as a major drivers for global breast cancer diagnostics market.

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer

One of the major factors driving the growth of the global market is the increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide, which is expected to lead to a large number of patients in need of accurate and effective treatment options. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world, and better diagnostics are expected to increase the number of patients diagnosed in the future.

In addition, the growing demand for preventive care and early treatment has led to many cancer screenings, which would also increase the number of patients with a high need for treatment during the forecast period.

Thus, increasing prevalence of breast cancer leads to more diagnosis of cases and hence it is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse In-depth about This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-breast-cancer-diagnostics-market

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

In 2023, North America is dominating due to the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP. The U.S. is expected to grow due to its latest advanced cancer diagnostic technology and inventions in the breast cancer diagnostics.

North America is dominating the market due to the increasing investment in R&D of breast cancer is expected to boost the market growth. The U.S. dominates North America region due to strong presence of key players are F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ABBOTT and others.

U.K. dominates Europe region due to the mass production of breast cancer diagnostics drugs and increasing demand from emerging markets and expansion of cancer treatment industries. China dominates Asia-Pacific region due to rise in breast cancer mainly among the women population as well as men.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Test Type Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End User Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Region Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-breast-cancer-diagnostics-market

Explore More Reports:

Europe Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market , By Test Type (Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Test, Blood Test, and Others), Type (Ductal In Situ Carcinoma, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, Inflammatory Breast Cancer, and Metastatic Breast Cancer), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-breast-cancer-diagnostics-market

Middle East and Africa Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market , By Test Type (Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Test, Blood Test, and Others), Type (Ductal In Situ Carcinoma, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, Inflammatory Breast Cancer, and Metastatic Breast Cancer), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-breast-cancer-diagnostics-market

North America Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market , By Test Type (Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Test, Blood Test, and Others), Type (Ductal In Situ Carcinoma, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, Inflammatory Breast Cancer, and Metastatic Breast Cancer), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-breast-cancer-diagnostics-market

Asia-Pacific Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market , By Test Type (Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Test, Blood Test, and Others), Type (Ductal In Situ Carcinoma, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, Inflammatory Breast Cancer, and Metastatic Breast Cancer), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-breast-cancer-diagnostics-market

Breast Cancer Drug Market , By Type (Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS), Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (IDC), Tubular Carcinoma of the Breast, Medullary Carcinoma of the Breast, Mucinous Carcinoma of the Breast, Papillary Carcinoma of the Breast, Cribriform Carcinoma of the Breast, Invasive Lobular Carcinoma (ILC), Inflammatory Breast Cancer, Lobular Carcinoma In Situ (LCIS), Male Breast Cancer, Molecular Subtypes of Breast Cancer, Paget's Disease of the Nipple, Phyllodes Tumors of the Breast, Metastatic Breast Cancer and Others), Stage (T: Primary Tumor Size, N: Lymph Node Involvement, M: Cancer spread beyond the breast and lymph nodes), Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Surgery, Medication and others), Mechanism of Cation Type (HER2 Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors, Anti-metabolites, Aromatase Inhibitors, CDK 4/6 Inhibitors, Hormonal Receptor and Others), Drug Type (Herceptin Hylecta, Atezolizumab, Talazoparib, Ribociclib, Abemaciclib, Neratinib, Palbociclib and Others), Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Country https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-breast-cancer-drug-market

HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Treatment Market, By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Speciality Centres, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-her2-positive-breast-cancer-treatment-market

Hormone Refractory Breast Cancer Market , By Treatment Modality (Hormone Receptor-Based Therapy, Tumor Markers Therapy, Gene Therapy, Others), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Speciality Centres, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hormone-refractory-breast-cancer-market

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market , By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-triple-negative-breast-cancer-market

Breast Cancer Metastatic Market , By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Speciality Centres, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-breast-cancer-metastatic-market

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market , By Test Type (Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Test, Blood Test, and Others), Type (Ductal In Situ Carcinoma, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, Inflammatory Breast Cancer, and Metastatic Breast Cancer), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-breast-cancer-diagnostics-market

Familial Breast Cancer Treatment Market , By Treatment (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Medication, Others), Diagnosis (Genetic Testing, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Mammography, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-familial-breast-cancer-treatment-market

Smart Biopsy Devices Market , By Application (Breast Cancer, Skin Cancer, Liver Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Others), Product (Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Procedure Trays, Localization Wires, Other Products), Guidance Technique (Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy, Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging-Guided Biopsy, Other Guidance Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-biopsy-devices-market

Needle Biopsy Market , By Needle Type (Trephine Biopsy Needles, Klima Sternal Needle, Salah Needle Aspiration Needle, Jamshidi Needle and Others), Ergonomics (Sharp, Blunt, Quincke, Chiba, Franseen and Others), Procedure (Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy, Core Needle Biopsy, Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy, Image-Guided Biopsy), Sample Site (Muscles, Bones and Other Organs), Utility (Disposable and Reusable), Application (Tumour, Infection, Inflammation and Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Biopsy Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Academic and Research Organizations and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-needle-biopsy-market

Image-Guided Biopsy Market , By Technology (X- Ray, Ultrasound, Mammograpy, CT, MRI), Process (Fine Needle, Core Needle, Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-image-guided-biopsy-market

Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market , By Biomarker Type (CTC (Circulating Tumor Cells), ctDNA (Circulating tumor DNA), Exosomes and RNA), Application (Small Cell Lung Cancer and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer), End-User (Diagnostic and Imaging Centres, Hospitals, Academic and Research Centers and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lung-cancer-liquid-biopsy-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com



