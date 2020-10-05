Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020 Date and Significance: Here’s Why Early Detection Is Highlighted in This Month

October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase awareness about the disease. Every October, people all over the world show their support to people affected by breast cancer. October 1 to October 31 is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The best way to find breast cancer in the early stage is through mammograms, when it is easier to treat and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms. There are different symptoms of breast cancer, and some people have no symptoms at all. Some of the symptoms include the below mentioned. People try to create awareness about the observance by wearing a pink ribbon on their shirts. From Early Signs to Types, All FAQs About Breast Cancer Answered!

Change in the size or the shape of the breast.

Pain in any area of the breast.

Nipple discharge other than breast milk (including blood).

A new lump in the breast or underarm.

If you have any such signs, then you should immediately consult a doctor. The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the countries in October to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment. There are about 1.38 million new cases and 4,58,000 deaths from breast cancer every year. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, both in developed and developing countries. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How to Treat Breast Cancer Naturally; Herbs to Reduce the Risk of the Disease.

The main problem is that currently, there is not sufficient knowledge on the causes of breast cancer, therefore, early detection of the disease plays a crucial role in breast cancer control. If breast cancer is detected early, and adequate diagnosis and treatment are available, the chances of cure can be done early. The majority of deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries where women are diagnosed in late stages due mainly to lack of awareness on early detection and other issues.

