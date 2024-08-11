Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson recreate old picture after winning gold medal at Olympics

United States women's basketball forwards A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are used to winning golds together.

After the Americans defeated France 67-66 on Sunday to earn their record-eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal, Wilson and Stewart have now won two Olympic gold medals while on the same roster. It's not their only two shared golds, however.

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS: Follow USA TODAY's coverage here

After the win, Stewart posted a throwback picture of her and Wilson after the 2013 U-19 Women's World Championship. The duo were also teammates with Kelsey Plum, a fellow 2024 Paris Olympics selection. The United States won that tournament, ironically over France, whom it also beat on Sunday.

"Now vs Then," Stewart posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. The first picture showed the duo in 2013, then again following Sunday's game, recreating the same poses.

Wilson and Stewart, two of the world's best players, were both named to the All-Star Five team by FIBA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Wilson scored a game-high 21 points in the win over France, while Stewart added eight points.

Here's a look at the throwback picture shared by Stewart on Sunday:

REQUIRED READING: USA vs. France basketball highlights: American women win 8th straight Olympic gold

Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson recreate photo after gold medal win

Here's the picture Stewart and Wilson recreated after winning the gold medal over France:

Whether in 2013 or in 2024, Stewart and Wilson showcased the dominance of the American team in women's basketball.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson recreate old picture after gold medal win