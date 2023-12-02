'Find a breakthrough', Pope Francis sends message to UN climate summit

DUBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, unable to attend the COP28 climate summit, called on world leaders on Saturday to find a breakthrough to tackle global rising temperatures, calling the destruction of the environment "an offence against God".

In a speech read out by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin due to the pope's ill health, he said: "I am with you because the destruction of the environment is an offence against God."

"Brothers and sisters, it is essential that there be a breakthrough that is not a partial change of course, but rather a new way of making progress together." (Reporting by Philip Pullella, writing by Elizabeth Piper)