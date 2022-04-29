‘Breakthrough moment’: how celebrities helped shift the menopause debate

Rachel Hall
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Samir Hussein/WireImage</span>
Photograph: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Doctors welcome ‘Davina effect’ in boosting awareness, but caution against emphasising personal experience and over-hyping HRT


Five years ago, Lorraine Kelly wanted to interview a famous woman about their experience of the menopause on her daytime TV show. Everyone she approached refused, so she decided to turn the tables and have a doctor interview her about her personal story.

Kelly shared with viewers about how she had felt “flat and joyless” despite leading a life she was happy with. It had taken a revelatory consultation with her interviewer, the TV medic Hilary Jones, to learn that she was not suffering from depression, but had menopausal symptoms.

“I thought, nobody else will talk about it so I’ll do it. It was a breakthrough moment, and that’s what I think daytime telly does very well – we’re not afraid to tackle anything. I had someone talking about how to do a poo test for bowel cancer on the show this morning,” she said.

Since Kelly’s interview, attitudes towards the menopause have shifted dramatically. Celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey and Gillian Anderson have spoken out, while a gamechanging documentary produced by Davina McCall in 2020 resulted in what some doctors have called a “Davina effect” among patients whose midlife struggles suddenly made sense.

In particular, women have extolled the virtues of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for managing symptoms ranging from hot flushes and night sweats to anxiety and depression.

This has led to huge growth in awareness of how debilitating menopausal symptoms can be, resulting in unprecedented demand for treatment that culminated in HRT shortages this week.

Kelly said she had been proud to break a longstanding taboo. “We knew from the response from viewers that there was a problem here, and I was able to use my own particular problems to help other people – that’s a huge privilege, and a responsibility.”

She has discussed the HRT shortage on the show this week. “This is a scandal. Obviously, it affects me personally because I’ll run out of patches soon … You can be damn sure if this was a problem affecting men it wouldn’t be happening.”

Doctors have been glad to see awareness of menopausal symptoms raised by celebrities and on social media, but some worry that the emphasis on personal experience is resulting in a perception that HRT is the best remedy.

Paula Briggs, the chair of the British Menopause Society, said the scale of the celebrity involvement in the menopause was “the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen” in medicine.

While she said much was helpful, there was also “evangelistic” misinformation shared on social media based on “a selective interpretation of clinical research papers”. This includes recommending higher doses of HRT, saying it’s safe for women with a history of breast cancer in their family, or claiming it protects against dementia. “Unless you’ve done medical training and you understand, it’s very easy to take a superficial approach.”

Some women feel pressured into taking HRT when it’s not right for them, with lifestyle changes such as a healthier diet or more exercise sometimes a better starting point, or paying for private clinics, she added.

Olivia Hum, a menopause specialist, said in the medical community there was “a real worry that the debate has swung too far in the opposite direction”, with people feeling “very scared about menopause and the symptoms”.

However, she added that McCall’s documentary “has done the most immense amount of good for women”.

“I’m not particularly pro-celebrity endorsement of medical stuff, but the information she gave was very scientific … my inbox filled up during the documentary with emails from women who went, ‘Oh my god, I never realised this was the menopause. I lost my job, my relationship … I just realised I don’t have to put up with this crap any more’,” she said.

The journalist Mariella Frostrup, who wrote Cracking the Menopause, said women had been forced to share personal experiences publicly because, like many women’s health issues, menopause “hasn’t been taken nearly seriously enough”.

“The idea that this is something celebrities are demanding, but that it’s an unnecessary thing, adds to the ridiculousness of the situation and the injustice. I think women have been incredibly poorly served by a system that’s patronised them and ignored the very real suffering,” she said.

Heather Currie, former BMS chair and an NHS gynaecologist, said the high-profile public discourse had helped extinguish misconceptions around HRT that arose from publicity exaggerating its risks in the late 1990s.

But she added that some dangerous messages had gained traction, for example recommending HRT for the rest of your life, while certain symptoms that are more embarrassing to talk about, such as bladder problems, are sidelined.

Individual experiences are also sometimes unhelpfully extrapolated into universal advice. “Women are affected completely differently. There is a huge range in symptoms, their severity and the impact they can have,” she said.

Currie said the goal should be for women to feel they can trust their doctors, which hasn’t always been the case due to a previous lack of training. “The key thing is accurate information for women that they can easily access, and consistent advice when they go to a healthcare professional.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Golden Knights face uncertain future after big gamble goes bust

    While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • McDavid outshines Crosby as Oilers surge past Penguins 5-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Five strides. That's all it took for Connor McDavid to race by two Pittsburgh Penguins and deliver a magnificent goal in what is becoming another masterpiece of a season for the Edmonton star. A fourth scoring title is in the offing for McDavid. Perhaps a deep playoff run for the surging Oilers too. The postseason is far murkier for the player McDavid replaced as the face of the NHL. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins are reeling, the latest setback a 5-1 loss to McDavid and Edmont