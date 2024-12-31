Breakout stars, Women’s Euros winners and Premier League champions – what to watch in 2025

Ruben Amorim will be hoping 2025 can prove more prosperous for Manchester United - Custom image

As 2024 comes to a close, Telegraph Sport gazes into its crystal ball to predict what is to come in 2025.

Breakout young men’s star

He has already made his mark in the Premier League but Tyler Dibling will play for England and maybe even in 2025. The 18-year-old has caught the eye in a struggling Southampton side and is in much demand. Manchester City tried to sign him last summer and other clubs will come in for him. He had previously left Southampton for Chelsea but the attacking midfielder/ winger found it tough and wanted to return to the club he joined aged seven. He is quick, skilful – he is a superb dribbler - and carries a goal threat. There should also be a mention for Rocco Vata – 19-year-old Watford midfielder who is their biggest prospect since Joao Pedro. Remember the name. JB

Breakout women’s player

Vicky Lopez (Barcelona and Spain). The 18-year-old was part of the Spain team that won the Nations League in 2024 and has every chance of making their Euros squad. She’s getting more chances for Barcelona, with four goals in all competitions this season. The attacking midfielder is an exciting prospect and 2025 could be the year she announces herself on the big stage. KB

The player you think will define 2025

Mohamed Salah. Hardly a new name but how Salah’s fares may well decide not only where the Premier League title – and potentially the Champions League – goes but also have a huge impact on Liverpool’s fortunes going forward. If he signs a new contract it will be a significant boost to the club and may confirm their re-emergence and possible renewed dominance. If the Egyptian leaves and joins the Saudi Pro League it will be a big coup for them at a time when interest is flagging and they are not making the impact they expected. The SPL will go all out for Salah. JB

Women’s star of 2025

Lauren James. The forward was plagued with injuries at the end of 2024 but should be back at the start of next year and will be raring to go. She has a point to prove and, if she can stay fit, has the ability to be Chelsea and England’s best player in 2025. KB

Lauren James has the ability to be England’s creative force but she must stay clear of injury - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

What you’re most looking forward to seeing

How Ruben Amorim gets to grips with Manchester United. It feels like the club has finally got the right fit in terms of its head coach, after a decade of floundering post-Sir Alex Ferguson. But the 39-year-old Portuguese certainly has his work cut out to try and make them truly competitive again and to impose his very clear idea of playing – and his non-negotiable 3-4-2-1 formation – on a squad that does not appear fit for purpose. There could be some big-name departures and major upheaval ahead and it will be fascinating to see how it plays out. JB

Who will win Premier League

Liverpool. Chelsea’s case was growing but they have now stumbled to consecutive defeats. Arsenal continue to hang on in their without being convincing and, of course, no-one predicted the implosion of Manchester City. Even now can they be discounted? They are capable of going on a phenomenal run and while Liverpool are far from perfect it does feel this season’s champions do not need to be a team who steamrollers the rest. Arne Slot has done a superb job, Liverpool have the players and should get over the line. But it might be a tight one. JB

Liverpool appear in unstoppable form at the top of the Premier League - Getty Images/Rob Newell

Who will win Women’s Super League

Chelsea. Currently six points clear of second place and are yet to lose a game under Sonia Bompastor. They may have looked tired towards the end of 2024, but the Christmas break will have done them the world of good after a hectic December. KB

Who will win Women’s Euros

Spain. It’s hard to look past the world champions when it comes to next summer’s tournament. They have the best squad, a kind group draw and path to the final and now have the experience of winning major silverware. KB