Uniqlo's got your backside covered for winter with a butt-warming update to its bestselling jeans

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Serious question for you: when’s the last time you felt truly warm while wearing jeans in chilly weather?

Dressing casually for the office or a day in the city usually requires some sort of sacrifice when it comes to preparing for the weather, and more often then not, a single layer on the bottom half just isn’t cutting it for a lot of people.

Traditionally, denim is starchy, rigid (unless it’s broken in), and useless at insulating the body when the cold hits. That being said, jeans are still one of the most popular clothing choices for their versatility.

ALSO SEE: 10 of the best women's jeans to shop under $125 this fall

But now, you can stop surrendering style for warmth with Uniqlo’s new HEATTECH Extra Stretch High Rise Jeans; an updated version of the brand’s bestselling Ultra Stretch model, cold-proofed with its cutting edge bio-warming material.

Uniqlo Women’s HEATTECH Extra Stretch High Rise Jeans in Blue More

SHOP IT: Uniqlo, $50

I first discovered Uniqlo’s HEATTECH collection while living in Toronto. One winter, I noticed that many of the people I walked beside on the street and several of my university classmates were wearing the brand.

Each person I asked about the HEATTECH fabric mentioned something about how it “actually works” — and the thought of a pair of jeans that actually keep you warm is kind of exciting, isn’t it?

The fabric is made from fibres that absorb water vapour from the body and convert it to heat. It’s moisture-wicking functionality keeps you feeling and smelling fresh all day long.

A demonstration of the give in the Uniqlo Women’s HEATTECH Extra Stretch High Rise Jeans More

Although the HEATTECH High Rise Jeans are thin to the touch, they’re incredibly toasty once they’re on, making them ideal for everyday wear in the winter without adding bulk to your ensemble.

Their extra stretchy fabric is nice and roomie as well, giving you plenty of space to move around within their cozy brushed lining.

Even the pockets are lined, and are deep enough to fit your whole hand.

ALSO SEE: Uniqlo's new breathable face masks are finally available to shop — and they're only $15