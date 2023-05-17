Breaking news: Small plane crashes near Hollywood shopping center. Here’s what we know
A small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot in Hollywood, according to reports.
It happened near Hollywood Boulevard and North Park Road, near a Target store and close to Memorial Regional Hospital, Miami Herald’s news partner CBS News Miami said.
Footage from the TV station shows firefighters dousing the scorched plane with water.
Authorities didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story is developing.