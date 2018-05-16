England's 1966 winning star Ray Wilson dies

A hero passes: England star Ray Wilson has died, it has been announced

England World Cup winner Ray Wilson has died, the Football Association have confirmed.

Wilson, 83, was part of Alf Ramsey’s team that lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy at Wembley Stadium in 1966 with a 4-2 victory over West Germany.

At 32, the left-back was the oldest player in the starting side. It was the same year he lifted the FA Cup with Everton.

Wilson had been diagnosed Alzheimer’s disease, it was announced in 2004.

The defender spent most of his club career at Huddersfield Town and also had spells with Oldham and Bradford City.

Honours all round: Wilson and his fellow 1966 stars are awarded an MBE by the Queen

The MBE’s family confirmed that he died on Tuesday evening.

His former team-mate and ex-Everton boss Joe Royle said: “He is a World Cup winner and played in the last England team that had four, maybe five, world class players. He was certainly one of those.

“He was the best of his kind at the time. And he was a top guy, always there with a smile or a helpful word. I played a few reserve games with Ray and it was like listening to a maestro. He knew his stuff.”

A Huddersfield Town statement said Wilson was a club legend and they paid tribute to their former star.

In good company: Wilson with members of the 1966 squad back in 2006 as Wembley re-opens

“Huddersfield Town is devastated to learn of the passing of World Cup winner Ramon ‘Ray’ Wilson MBE at the age of 83,” it read.

The club are expected to honour him in the weeks ahead. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Legend. A proper legend.

National hero.

Local treasure. Thoughts are with the Wilson family.

“Ray is arguably the most successful and best-known player ever to pull on a Huddersfield Town shirt, having been a key member of England’s World Cup-winning team in 1966.”

Everton’s statement paid tribute to “unquestionably one of the finest footballers to wear the royal blue jersey”.

Wilson made his England debut in 1960 and went on to win 63 caps, 30 of those as a Huddersfield player.